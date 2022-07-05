Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flight lands in Karachi after glitch

    There had been no previous reports of an aircraft problem. Refreshments had been offered to passengers. "A replacement aircraft is being deployed to Karachi to transport passengers to Dubai," added the official.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    In yet another incident, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi today owing to a failing indication light. According to the airline, no emergency was declared. The plane landed successfully in Karachi, and the passengers exited safely. There was no emergency declared, and the plane landed normally.

    The airline spokesperson went on to say that no emergency was reported and that the plane landed normally. There had been no previous reports of an aircraft problem. Refreshments have been offered to passengers. "A replacement aircraft is being deployed to Karachi to transport passengers to Dubai," added the official.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into all of the events.

    This comes only two days after the pilot of a SpiceJet Q400 flight from Delhi to Jabalpur issued a 'May Day' distress call and returned to Delhi after smoke was spotted in the cabin.

    Also Read | Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    When the crew first spotted the smoke, the aircraft was at a height of 5,000 feet, and the smoke alarm was activated.  When the plane reached 14,000 feet in altitude, the smoke began to rise. The pilot subsequently notified Air Traffic Control, and May Day was officially announced. Following that, the plane returned to Delhi. All passengers were evacuated after a safe landing.

    Previously, on June 19, a SpiceJet flight destined for Delhi made an emergency landing in Patna shortly after takeoff when its left engine caught fire due to a bird strike.  As per the aviation regulator DGCA sources, a bird strike caused a fire in one of the aircraft's engines. According to the pilots, they then shut down the engine and landed safely at Patna airport.

    Also Read | Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight forced to land after fire onboard; all passengers safe

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
