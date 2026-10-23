Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra asserts a major political shift in Uttar Pradesh, citing voter anger over unemployment. Meanwhile, voting continues for the biennial Legislative Council elections in several Indian states.

Political Shift Expected in Uttar Pradesh

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abhishek Mishra on Friday asserted that the state is heading towards a "major political change," claiming that widespread public resentment over unemployment and governance issues is driving voters against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI after casting his vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, Mishra expressed confidence that the Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious in the ongoing polls and go on to form a majority government in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"When I went to cast my vote, the mood, discussions, and the response from the people made it evident that Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a very big change. People see a ray of hope in the Samajwadi Party. If the public expects delivery on employment, business, education, irrigation, security, and healthcare, it is only from the Samajwadi Party," Mishra said.

Concerns Over Unemployment and Electoral Integrity

Highlighting the issue of joblessness, the SP leader remarked, "While standing in line with other voters, practically everyone was discussing unemployment. There is immense public anger among the people, and they are voting against the BJP. Samajwadi Party will perform strongly in these elections and will form a majority government in 2027."

When questioned about voter list discrepancies, Mishra referred to complaints regarding over 13,000 voters in Pilibhit and welcomed the Election Commission's intervention. "Complaints were verified and submitted with concrete data and facts, following which the Election Commission took action. It is encouraging that our voice was heard and acted upon. This reflects the pressure built by public vigilance," he said.

Emphasising the significance of every vote, Mishra noted that the public is fiercely protective of its franchise: "Our vote protects our Constitution, reservation, and jobs. People are not going to let anyone cast fraudulent votes this time. Our party workers, booth presidents, and BLAs are deployed as 'Samajwadi praharis' across every polling station to ensure a fair process."

Election Updates from Political Leaders

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav expressed confidence in his party's candidates in the biennial Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that the response among voters was in favour of the SP in Etawah, Firozabad, Agra and Aligarh. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Etawah, Yadav said, “The response here in Etawah is in favour of the Samajwadi Party. It is the same in Firozabad, in Agra too, and it is the highest in Aligarh. So both our candidates will win—Akash Agarwal for the Teachers' constituency, and for the Graduates' constituency seat as well.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Anil Rajbhar also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise, expressing confidence in his party's candidates. "We appeal to the voters to cast their votes. Both our candidates will win by a huge margin and enter the Legislative Council. BJP takes all elections seriously,” he told ANI.

Polling is underway for biennial Legislative Council elections in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies. (ANI)

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