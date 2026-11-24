Samajwadi Party and Congress are holding seat-sharing talks in New Delhi for the 2027 UP Assembly polls, emphasizing winnability to challenge the BJP, while Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticizes the alliance as power-hungry.

SP and Congress Resume Talks for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Seat Sharing

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai has asserted that candidate winnability remains the sole criterion as his party and the Congress prepare to hold their second round of seat-sharing negotiations in New Delhi on Tuesday at noon to finalise their alliance across all 403 constituencies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking ahead of the crucial discussions, Rai confirmed that both sides have exchanged initial constituency lists and are conducting a seat-by-seat evaluation aimed at unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rai outlined the progress made since Monday's opening session and reiterated that electoral strength is guiding the talks. "Yesterday, we took the list they gave us, and we have sent our proposal. We will hold a seat-by-seat discussion. Nothing is different; what was there until yesterday remains the same today. It is about winnability. Leaders of both parties want to defeat the BJP, and we will come to power only when we win the maximum number of seats,” Rai told ANI.

Rai also noted that the two INDIA bloc partners have maintained constant communication throughout the process and confirmed the schedule for Tuesday's deliberations, pointing out that assessing all 403 Assembly segments requires careful deliberation.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over their alliance, saying the two parties should apologise to the country for the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and alleging that they have nothing to do with democracy or the Constitution.