South Tripura Police has deployed CRPF, TSR, and local forces across six sectors to ensure peaceful municipal elections on November 27. With 26 wards voting in Belonia and Sabroom, authorities guarantee strict and unbiased security measures.

South Tripura Police Beefs Up Security for Upcoming Municipal Polls

South Tripura District Police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure free, fair and peaceful municipal elections scheduled to be held on November 27, with vote counting scheduled for December 2. Speaking about the security arrangements, South Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Mourya Krishna C, IPS, informed that a total of 41 municipal wards fall under the district. However, the seats under Santirbazar Municipal Council have already been declared uncontested. As a result, polling will now be conducted in the remaining 26 wards --17 in Belonia and 9 in Sabroom.

To ensure effective security management, the district has been divided into six sectors covering the two subdivisions and their respective municipal council areas. He said, "Municipal elections are going to be held across our entire state on November 27th. Polling will take place on that day, and then counting will be held on December 2nd. Regarding this, I would like to talk about some of the security arrangements in the South Tripura district. There are a total of 41 polling stations, meaning for 41 wards. However, out of those, the seats for the Santirbazar Municipal Council have already been decided uncontested. So now, we are left with 26—17 are in Belonia, and 9 are in Sabroom."

"Across both of these subdivisions and both municipal councils, we have divided the area into 6 sectors for patrolling and security arrangement units. This will include our police personnel, our TSR (Tripura State Rifles) jawans, and alongside them, three companies of CRPF have also been deployed in the South Tripura district," he added.

Police personnel, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans and three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed across the district. The security measures will include area domination exercises, mobile patrolling and foot patrolling. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been kept ready under the supervision of the SDPOs, Officers-in-Charge and at the district level. Sufficient reserve forces are also available under the command of the Superintendent of Police.

SP Mourya Krishna expressed confidence that the municipal elections would be conducted peacefully. He further assured that the police administration is fully prepared to take prompt, strict and impartial action in the event of any untoward incident or law and order situation. He also assured voters that they can exercise their democratic rights without fear or hesitation. "We are fully confident that we will conduct these elections peacefully. Regardless of any incident or law and order issues, we are prepared to take quick, serious, and unbiased action. I am completely confident that voters can go out to cast their votes with full confidence, and we are committed to free, fair, and peaceful elections," he said.