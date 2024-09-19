Tirupati Laddu controversy: What goes into the sacred sweet?

The Tirupati Laddu controversy centres on ingredient quality and preparation. Despite claims of using animal fat and non-Hindu workers, TTD asserts that traditional methods and ingredients like cow ghee and peanut powder are used. The laddu recipe is patented and remains a cherished offering.

Tirumala is the sacred home of Shri Venkateswara Swamy, the deity of Kali Yuga. The famous Laddu prasadam is a significant offering, cherished by devotees who visit the temple.

Recently, controversy has erupted over the quality of Tirumala Laddu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used instead of cow ghee during YSRCP’s governance.

There were allegations that people from other religions were involved in laddu preparation. TTD has denied these claims, asserting that only Vaishnava Brahmins and Hindus are responsible for making the laddus.

The preparation of Tirumala Laddu follows strict traditional guidelines. Key ingredients include groundnut powder, pure cow ghee, cashews, raisins, cardamom, and sugar, each adding to its distinct taste and quality.

The ‘Dittam’ determines the exact quantities of ingredients used in laddu preparation. This guideline, first established in 1950 and revised in 2001, ensures the recipe meets the demands of increasing devotees.

For every 100 laddus, the recipe specifies 180 kg of peanut powder, 165 kg of cow ghee, 400 kg of sugar, 30 kg of cashews, 16 kg of raisins, and 4 kg of cardamom.

The 'Potu' is the kitchen where laddus are made within the Tirumala temple. It operates daily, producing 2-3 lakh laddus, with output increasing to 8 lakh during major festivals.

Tirumala Laddu is protected by a patent, granted in 2009. This exclusive patent ensures that the unique recipe cannot be replicated or sold by anyone else, maintaining its sacred status.

There are different types of laddus: Proktam Laddu (60-75 grams, offered to devotees), Asthanam Laddu (up to 750 grams, made for special occasions), and Kalyanotsavam Laddu (for specific temple events).

Despite the ongoing controversy, the preparation of Tirumala Laddu remains a deeply respected tradition. The use of specific ingredients and traditional methods continues to uphold its revered status and unique flavour.

