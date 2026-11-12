Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal praises India's maritime progress over the last 12 years under PM Modi, highlighting port modernisation and new infrastructure projects during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam.

India's Maritime Sector Growth Under PM Modi

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday highlighted the growth and modernisation of India's maritime sector over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that improvements in infrastructure, digitisation and governance have strengthened the country's position among the leading maritime nations in the world. Speaking in Visakhapatnam, Sonowal said the three sectors of ports, shipping and waterways had recorded significant progress since 2014, resulting in improved operational efficiency, increased cargo-handling capacity and better services for vessel owners and cargo handlers.

"For 12 years, since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the port, shipping, and waterways- all three sectors, the performance is unique and we could have been able to create a lot of success stories," the Union Minister said. He attributed the improvements in the maritime sector to modernisation and digitisation, noting that major ports, along with some ports operated by the private sector and state governments, were now functioning better.

"Because of the modernisation and digitisation, now all the major ports and also some of the ports in the private sector and the state government are running better, and because of the successful performance, we were able to increase our cargo handling capacity and also able to give service within a short span of time to the vessel owners and also the cargo handlers," he said. Sonowal also highlighted India's extensive coastline as a major advantage for the country's maritime development. "We have more than 11,093 kilometres of coastal areas, and that is the biggest advantage for us," he said.

Emphasising the role of the Centre's policies and governance in the sector's progress, the Union Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and efforts for India's growing standing in the global maritime domain. "Because of the Prime Minister's strong vision, his untiring effort, effective policy and program and better governance, India is now standing as one of the leading maritime nations in the world," Sonowal said.

New Infrastructure Projects in Visakhapatnam

Earlier, Sonowal, in Visakhapatnam, dedicated a waterfront promenade at the Visakhapatnam Port to the public and laid foundation stones for four new projects, bringing the port’s package of new works to about Rs 560 crore. The Rs 19 crore Port Promenade runs about 710 meters (2,330 feet) along the water from the Venkateswara Temple to the International Cruise Terminal and covers about 5.5 acres. The promenade gives residents a regulated, safe place to watch ships and port operations for the first time.

"It opens up the port to the city. This project is dedicated to the people of Visakhapatnam,” Sonowal said. The promenade has a waterfront walkway and two view decks, one a Titanic-style viewpoint, along with a park, a public plaza, a children's play area, a food court and visitor parking. It was built on existing port land without affecting cargo operations. Its location beside the cruise terminal is also meant to add to the terminal's appeal for cruise passengers.