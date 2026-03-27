Sonia Gandhi, admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a systemic infection, is recovering well, according to doctors. Her condition has improved, she is walking around, and is expected to be discharged within the next day or two.

Sonia Gandhi's Condition Improves, Discharge Expected Soon

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's condition has improved, with doctors optimistic that she will be discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital within the next day or two, according to a hospital official.

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Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed that the 79-year-old leader, who was admitted late on March 24, is recovering well. "Mrs Sonia Gandhi is much better. She is showing medical improvement and is comfortable. She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth, and we hope that she will be fit to be discharged within a day or two," he said.

The hospital had previously mentioned that Gandhi is receiving antibiotic treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to the therapy. "Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of March 24 for fever. She is being treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr. D.S. Rana, Dr. S. Nundy, and Dr. Arup Basu, and is responding well to the treatment," stated Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday.

Past Health Issues

This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised. The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues and was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department. Prior to that, in the same month, she was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on June 7.

Karnataka CM Extends Wishes

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his best wishes to Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, following her hospitalisation in the national capital.

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, "Concerned to learn that Smt. Sonia Gandhi, former AICC President and senior Congress leader, has been hospitalised. Wishing her a speedy recovery. I am confident she will overcome this and return to good health soon." (ANI)