Senior Congress leaders have lauded Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' describing it as a courageous and inspirational account of her life, leadership, and public service during challenging political times.

Pawan Khera Applauds Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday applauded Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, characterising her story as a testament to courage and conviction. In a post on X, Khera described Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ' as a brave effort to reclaim the narrative around her life and public service. "To free us from the prison of petty tales told about us. To give us back to ourselves, unapologetically and unabashedly. To tell the truth, with courage and with conviction. To love with grace and grieve without bitterness. That is the Politics of Love. Belonging: The Journey of Love has hit the stands. Heartiest congratulations to Smt. @SoniaGandhi Ji," he said.

K.C. Venugopal Highlights Inspirational Journey

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal termed Sonia Gandhi's life as "one of the most inspirational journeys in modern times." In a post on X, Venugopal hailed Gandhi for steering the UPA governemnt at critically challenging times. He said, "CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji’s life has been one of the most inspirational journeys in modern times. Today, as her memoir ‘Belonging’ is published for the world, we are all eager to learn about newer facets that shaped this legendary, towering figure. Having worked closely with Sonia ji, her warmth, wisdom and commitment to India’s well-being and its core values is awe-inspiring. The way she steered the party and the UPA through extremely turbulent times, taking all the criticisms and challenges head-on, is frankly unbelievable. It has been one of my greatest privileges to witness her in action from up close. We are glad that her story is now out for the world to see."

V.D. Satheesan Reflects on Leadership and Compassion

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan emphasised that Gandhi has guided the party with quiet strength and unwavering commitment. He added that the Congress leader is an inspiration for the youth to serve with integrity and heart. In a post on X, Satheesan said, "Received my copy of Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, today from Modern Book Centre. As the longtime Congress President and UPA Chairperson, she guided our party with quiet strength and unwavering commitment. During those years, I was a young MLA and party worker, learning under her leadership."

He noted that Gandhi has shown that real leadership is rooted in compassion, duty and quiet courage "Her life reminds us that empathy is the true foundation of politics and that real leadership is rooted in compassion, duty and quiet courage. She remains an enduring inspiration for young Indians who aspire to serve with integrity and heart," he said. He further added, "I was surprised to learn that the cover photo of this book was taken by Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji in Turin in 1966. Looking forward to reading this personal journey of love, loss and belonging."

Key Milestones in the Memoir

Sonia Gandhi memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' offers a glimpse into some of the most defining moments in the Gandhi family's history, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, and the killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. It also revisits key political milestones in Sonia Gandhi's journey, including the Congress-led alliance's victory in the 2004 general elections. (ANI)