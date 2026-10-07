A Delhi court is set to rehear a complaint about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name being on the 1980 voter list before she became a citizen. A Sessions Court remanded the case, overturning a prior refusal to register an FIR against her.

Magistrate Court at Rouse Avenue Court will hear afresh the complaint connected with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name inclusion in the electoral list in 1980 prior to her becoming an Indian citizen in April 1983.

The matter was remanded back by the Sessions Court to the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) after setting aside the earlier order whereby the ACJM had refused to order registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

ACJM (MP-MLA cases) Vinod Joshi has listed the matter for hearing on October 28. The case was assigned to his court by the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) of Rouse Avenue Court.

Sessions Court Sets Aside Order, Remands Case for Fresh Hearing

Special Judge (MP-MLA cases) on September 21 allowed the Revision against the Magistrate Court order. The sessions court set aside the order passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2025. The order was challenged by the complainant, Advocate Vikas Tripathi.

While allowing the petition, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had said that the complaint was rejected as a bald assertion on the ground of a photocopy of unverified record. It is liable to be set aside.

"The order is a non-speaking order. It is liable to be set aside," the Special Judge had said on September 21.

The Sessions Court had said that it found the observation as perverse in relation to the jurisdiction on the issues of citizenship. The order (under challenge) is a non-speaking order on whether the cognizable offence was committed or not.

"Observation regarding the Central Government and Election Commission in relation to citizenship is improper," the court had said, adding that it is an ineffective order on the disclosure of the cognizable offence.

The court also observed that as per the allegations, the name of Sonia Gandhi was included in the voter list in 1980. It was struck in 1982, and thereafter her name was added in 1983. The court had said that the voter list is meant for citizens only.

The court also noted that, as per the documents filed by the complainant, the name of Sonia Gandhi was in the voter list and her residential address was at Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

The Sessions Court also said that the order under challenge does not record the reason for rejecting the complaint. Therefore, it is liable to be set aside. The matter needs to be remanded back. The revisional court had said that it cannot assume the role of the magistrate court. The matter is remanded back and to be decided afresh. The court shall call a status report from the concerned police officer and shall pass a speaking order after hearing the concerned police officer.

Revisionist Vikas Tripathi had alleged that her name was included in the voter list prior to her becoming a citizen of India. (ANI)