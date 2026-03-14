LBA President Tsring Lagrok hailed the revocation of Sonam Wangchuk's detention as a victory for all of Ladakh. He said the 'anti-national' label was not proven and claimed the government withdrew the case to avoid losing in the Supreme Court.

Tsring Lagrok, Co-Chairman of the APEX Body and President of the LBA, Ladakh on Saturday expressed joy as the Centre revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect, saying that this is not only a personal victory for Wangchuk but also a victory for Ladakh because the tag of anti-nationalism is not proven in the apex court.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Government Was on Verge of Losing Case'

Speaking to ANI, he said that the government was unable to prove the allegations levelled against Wangchuk and was about to lose the case and hence ended it prematurely. "It appears that the government has withdrawn the case. Firstly, this is good news for all the people of Ladakh. Secondly, it marks a personal victory for Sonam Wangchuk. We have maintained from the very beginning that the allegations levelled against him were completely baseless; the government failed to substantiate the claims in the Supreme Court. Since the government was on the verge of losing the case, I believe they chose to bring it to a premature end and subsequently withdrew it," he said.

Justice for Victims Awaited

Lagrok further stated that the final judgement of the Supreme Court will determine if justice is being delivered to the people of Ladakh or not. "We will only know whether or not we are receiving justice once the verdict of the judicial inquiry is delivered. This is because the casualties--both those who lost their lives and those who were injured--were caused by gunfire, not by lathi-charges. Therefore, if the commission fails to pinpoint exactly who opened fire, and if no one is held accountable or punished for it, how can the victims receive justice? It is only when the judgment on this matter is pronounced that we will truly know the nature of the justice that has been served," he added.

'Anti-National' Label Not Proven

Moreover, Lagrok expressed his happiness, saying that this is a victory for the entire Ladakh. "All of us in Ladakh are overjoyed because the 'anti-national' label that was unjustly attached to us has not been proven. Consequently, this is not merely a victory for Sonam Wangchuk alone, but a victory for the entire region of Ladakh," he said.

MHA Revokes Detention Under NSA

The government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday. MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

Case Background

In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, 2025, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order. Earlier, on February 26, the Supreme Court scheduled the final hearing on a plea challenging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act for March 10. The Court also questioned whether his speeches and social media posts could legitimately be interpreted as provocative and linked to the Leh violence of September 24, 2025. (ANI)