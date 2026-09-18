Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched Somnath Trust initiatives for PM Modi's birthday. These include new eco-friendly prasad packaging and an upgraded 'Somnath Yatra' app for pilgrims. The trust also distributed clothes to senior citizens.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually launched a series of initiatives by the Somnath Trust on Thursday to mark the 76th birth anniversary of Trust Chairman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including eco-friendly, reusable packaging for Somnath Dada's prasad and an upgraded version of the Somnath Yatra app for pilgrims.

According to a release, the initiative included Somnath Dada’s prasad now be available in eco-friendly and reusable packaging. NID and GPCB jointly prepared the packaging design. The updated version of the ‘Somnath Yatra’ application, a one-stop solution to make the Somnath pilgrimage more convenient, simple and well-planned for pilgrims from India and abroad, has been made operational.

A total of 70,000 laddu weighing 27,000 kg have been distributed among children.

Eco-Friendly Prasad Packaging

The Somnath Trust, which manages Somnath, the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, has undertaken a commendable initiative with a focus on environmental protection and pilgrim convenience.

An attractive hexagonal-shaped box has been made from high-quality cardboard, making it sturdy and environmentally friendly. As a result, the Prasad will remain protected from air and moisture, keeping it fresh and edible for a longer period without spoilage.

NID and GPCB have designed and produced the packaging in a manner that enables easy recycling and helps reduce plastic and other pollution-causing waste. After consuming the Prasad, devotees can reuse the box as a souvenir to commemorate their visit to Somnath.

CM Lauds 'Model Initiative'

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the initiative as a model initiative that fulfils social and environmental responsibilities.

On this occasion, GPCB Chairman Ranjit Barad, Member Secretary Dipika Ben Tank, Somnath Trust Secretary and Additional Collector Yogendra Desai, as well as NID faculty members who prepared the design, joined virtually from Gandhinagar.

'Sauna Nath Somnath' Campaign

Under the ‘Sauna Nath Somnath’ campaign, clothes were distributed in their respective districts to more than 10,000 senior citizens from around 134 old-age homes across 29 districts of the state.

So far, 22,000 clothing items have been distributed as Prasad among Tribal communities, Rishi Kumaras, and senior citizens.