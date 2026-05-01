Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called Somnath a symbol of Sanatan culture and national pride. He said the '75 Years of Heritage' event will connect youth to traditions and highlighted the cultural renaissance under PM Modi's leadership.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that Somnath stands as a living symbol of India's Sanatan culture, faith, and indomitable spirit. Despite thousands of years of history and repeated invasions, Somnath continues to convey to the world that the strength of Indian culture and spiritual consciousness is eternal and unbreakable.

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According to a release, Dhami said that the "75 Years of Heritage" programme, scheduled to be held at the Somnath Temple premises from May 8 to 11, is not merely a religious event, but a celebration of India's cultural consciousness, national pride, and spiritual legacy. He said the event will serve as an important medium to connect the younger generation with the country's rich traditions and Sanatan values.

Dhami further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to preserve, promote, and revive India's spiritual and cultural heritage are progressing with renewed energy and commitment across the country. The grand development of religious sites such as Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Mahakal Lok, Kedarnath Temple, and Badrinath Temple reflects India's journey of cultural renaissance.

He added that such events are helping the younger generation reconnect with their roots, traditions, and the core values of Indian civilisation. At the same time, they are strengthening cultural unity, patriotism, and spiritual consciousness among citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this special event associated with Somnath would further reinforce India's Sanatan traditions and cultural pride on the global stage.

CM Engages with Farmers in Dehradun

Dhami attended the 'Chief Minister Dialogue Program' in Dehradun on Thursday. In a post on X, the Chief Minister shared that he engaged in conversations with livestock farmers, dairy producers, and fish farmers to understand their ground-level experiences.

During the event, Dhami honoured livestock farmers who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. He further flagged off refrigerated vehicles under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and inspected various departmental stalls showcased at the venue.

"In Dehradun, during the Chief Minister Dialogue Program, engaged in conversation with livestock farmers, dairy producers, and fish farmers to understand their experiences, and also honored livestock farmers who have excelled in their work. During the program, flagged off refrigerator vehicles under the Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, and also inspected the stalls set up by various departments," Dhami said. (ANI)