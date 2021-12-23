  • Facebook
    Someone tampered with Lalu Yadav's Wikipedia page, replaced his photo with that of a dog

    Some miscreants changed the profile image of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's Wikipedia page with that of a dog.

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
    Some miscreants changed the profile image of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's Wikipedia page with that of a dog. The development has created havoc in the digital world. His profile picture was later restored.

    The RJD, which is the main opposition party in Bihar, has condemned the incident and demanded a thorough probe. Talking to Asianet Newsable, RJD Spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "I condemn it. Those who have done it, action must be taken against them. Civilised persons cannot do something like this. It must be an action by some miscreants. Laluji is a leader of national stature."

    Other RJD leaders were of the view that this may be the handiwork of Lalu's opponents who want to tarnish his image. The fact is that on Wikipedia, anybody can change a photo on any page. But for that, firstly one needs to log in to the Wikipedia website. Only after that can the be changed.  

    Someone tampered with Lalu Yadav's Wikipedia page, replaced his photo with that of a dog

    On April 30, Lalu Yadav walked out of the jail after completion of all bail formalities in the fodder scam at a special CBI court in Ranchi. The Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to him in the last pending case related to the fodder scam on April 17. He now lives at his daughter Misa Bharti’s official residence in New Delhi. For a brief period, he also went to Bihar to campaign for RJD candidates in the bypolls that were held on October 30. He returned to New Delhi after the RJD faced defeat in the by-election.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
