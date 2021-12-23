  • Facebook
    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    The web-based application will meet the messaging and real-time data transfer requirements of the Indian Army.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 6:56 PM IST
    The Indian Army has launched a contemporary messaging application named Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application or ASIGMA. The state-of-the-art messaging application was developed by a team of officers of the Army Corps of Signals entirely in-house. The web-based application will meet the messaging and real-time data transfer requirements of the Indian Army.

    ASIGMA is being deployed on the Indian Army's internal network and will replace the Army's existing messaging application, Army Wide Area Network or AWAN, which has been in service for the past 15 years. The messaging application, which has been fielded on the Army-owned hardware, comes with lifetime support with future upgrades. 

    The messaging application fulfils all user requirements and provides an enhanced user experience. It comes equipped with a host of contemporary features, including message prioritisation and tracking, dynamic global address book, multi-level security and various options that meet the Indian Army's requirements. 

    The future-ready application has been launched in the backdrop of the prevailing geopolitical security environment and is in line with the Government of India's Make in India initiative. The Indian Army has pushed ahead with automation, especially in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic and is progressing towards paperless functioning. ASIGMA is expected to further amplify the Army's efforts and add to the number of other applications that are being employed over the Indian Army's captive pan network. 

    The idea behind launching this application is to provide a more secure messaging network for internal use, rather than relying on external servers, which are subject to privacy issues. The Indian Army has been giving priority to privacy and security issues for the last couple of years. 

    Two years ago, the Indian Army had asked its troops and officers to change the WhatsApp settings to prevent the possibility of being added in any groups being run by the Pakistani intelligence. They used to add Indian Army personnel to the WhatsApp groups to gather sensitive information about the force.

    Last year, the Indian Army had launched the new messaging app -- Security Application for the Internet (SAI) with support for end-to-end secure voice text and video calling services for Android smartphones. The app was undergoing the process of getting cyber, security clearance and data testing. 

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 7:03 PM IST
