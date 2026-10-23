Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd. is supplying the advanced Nagastra 2 anti-tank loiter munition to the Indian Army, featuring enhanced electronic warfare resilience and a 50 km range to strengthen India's indigenous defence manufacturing.

Nagastra 2 Delivery to Indian Army

Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd., Nagpur, is delivering its Nagastra 2 anti-tank loiter munitions system to the Indian Army. Nagastra 2 is equipped with day-and-night surveillance cameras and a 4 kg tandem shaped-charge warhead, designed to penetrate targets protected by up to 650 mm of Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA). The system offers an operational range of 25 km in recover and reuse mode and 50 km in fire-and-forget mode, with an endurance of up to 60 minutes. These capabilities provide operational flexibility for precision engagement of armoured targets.

A key technological feature of Nagastra 2 is its Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capability, designed to enhance its resilience in electronically contested battlefield environments. This capability strengthens its potential to operate in the presence of electronic warfare threats, including communication jamming, GPS jamming and spoofing. The development and delivery of Nagastra 2 mark another significant step towards strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and equipping the Indian Army with advanced, technology-driven loiter munition systems. According to Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd., Nagastra 2 successfully completed Technical Trials at Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in August 2026. Users witnessed all operational and ECCM compliance parameters.

Previous Procurement and System Specifications

In 2025, the Indian Army placed an order with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) for procuring around 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions, as per the statement by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. The Nagastra-1R is a cost-effective system with full reusability of launcher systems.

The advanced Loitering Munition System with 360 gimbal camera with the option of putting thermal camera option for night operations, the statement further read. The system has a proprietary encryption for both video and Telemetry communication and comes with a high-precision targeting system with 2 metres CEP and has more than 80% indigenous content. The systems have been tested at various locations, including Ladakh and Babina near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.

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