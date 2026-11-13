Snow clearance operations are underway in Kupwara following fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, tourists enjoy the chilly, scenic weather in Srinagar at Dal Lake, and new snow has blanketed the higher reaches of Ladakh and the mountains of Gulmarg.

Snow Clearance Underway in Kashmir as Fresh Snowfall Hits the Valley

Snow clearance operations were carried out on the Chowkibal–Tangdhar Road and Meelyal P-Gali Keran Road in Kupwara district of North Kashmir following fresh snowfall in the region. The operations were carried out by the 109 RCC Beacon Kupwara to clear snow and maintain road connectivity. Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir has brought chilly weather conditions to Srinagar, marking a noticeable change in the weather across the Valley. Tourists visiting the city are enjoying the pleasant yet chilly weather. At Dal Lake, visitors are making the most of the scenic surroundings by taking Shikara rides. Fresh snowfall has also covered the higher reaches of Bhalesa in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. In Ladakh’s Drass region, houses, cars and roads have been covered with fresh snow. Earlier this week, Tourists visiting Kashmir are enjoying the region’s scenic beauty, pleasant weather and popular attractions, with Dal Lake in Srinagar witnessing visitors taking shikara rides and soaking in the picturesque surroundings. Tourists were seen enjoying shikara rides on Dal Lake, taking in the beautiful views of the surrounding mountains and the pleasant weather. Visitors also explored nearby attractions, including the recently developed Botanical Garden, which offers a wide variety of flowers. A tourist from Haryana spoke to ANI and shared his experience: "It's really nice here. Dal Lake is beautiful. We visited the Botanical Garden, which was recently developed. It has a lot of different varieties of flowers, so we really enjoyed that. We've already explored Sonamarg, and today we're planning to go to Gulmarg. I think it's snowing there right now, or at least it's supposed to. If it snows there, it will be even more fun to see." Speaking about the shikara ride, he added that the experience was really enjoyable, while also pointing out the need to improve the cleanliness of Dal Lake. Describing the weather, the tourist said it was slightly cold, with sunshine making the surroundings pleasant. He also expressed a wish to revisit Kashmir during snowfall to experience the region's winter charm. Meanwhile, in Gulmarg, fresh snowfall has covered the mountains surrounding Phase 1 of the Gulmarg Gondola, transforming the popular tourist destination into a picturesque winter landscape. The snow-covered mountain slopes have added to Gulmarg's scenic appeal, offering visitors a glimpse of Kashmir's winter beauty. The fresh snowfall is expected to further enhance the attraction of the destination for tourists looking to experience snow and enjoy the breathtaking Himalayan landscape.