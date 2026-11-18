A tragic road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in the deaths of six young people. The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Lad Bharol market. Authorities and political leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

Six Youths Die in Tragic Road Accident in Mandi District of Himachal

Six young individuals aged between 16 and 22 years lost their lives in a tragic road accident when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near a petrol pump in the Lad Bharol market of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district while they were returning from a function. Confirming the details of the tragedy, Lad Bharol Tehsildar Mukul Sharma stated that all the victims were young residents of the local area.

In the wake of the fatal crash, senior leaders extended their condolences to the grieving families. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a post on X, expressed his grief over the sudden loss of young lives. "The news of the untimely deaths of all six people in a car that plunged into a deep ravine near a petrol pump in the Ladbharol market in Mandi district is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. This horrific road accident has left me deeply distressed. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grieving families the strength and support to bear this unbearable grief," Sukhu wrote.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda also shared his anguish over the accident, offering prayers for the victims and their families. "The news of several people being injured or killed when a car plunged into a ravine near Ladbharol in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give their grieving families the strength to bear this immense sorrow." Nadda wrote on X.

According to a press release, a serious road accident occurred during the late hours of November 17, 2026, wherein a vehicle reportedly fell into a deep gorge/nallah. As per the information received from local sources, the accident had taken place during the night; however, the vehicle could only be noticed by a local person during the afternoon of November 18 2026. Immediately upon receipt of the information, the field revenue staff, along with police personnel, reached the spot and initiated the necessary rescue and relief operations.

Upon inspection of the vehicle and the spot, it was found that all six occupants had unfortunately died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Yash Rai (17), son of Ram Lal; Ayush (19), son of Vinod Kumar; Pankaj (17), son of Prakash Singh; Aditya (21), son of Ajay Kumar; Anish (17), son of Narender Kumar; and Anuj (17), son of Naveen Ram, all hailing from villages across the Lad Bharol and surrounding areas of Mandi district. The rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of the police and local administration. All six deceased persons are being shifted to Civil Hospital, Jogindernagar, for necessary medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination, the press release stated. As per the applicable procedure, further, as an immediate relief measure, financial assistance amounting to ₹25,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Thousand only) per deceased family shall be provided to the respective families at Civil Hospital, Jogindernagar.