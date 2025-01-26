Six trailblazers honoured with Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman at State Foundation Day celebration

Uttar Pradesh celebrated its Foundation Day with a three-day event showcasing its cultural heritage and development journey. The event included honoring distinguished individuals, launching a youth entrepreneurship program, and recognizing traditional crafts and artists.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated a three-day celebration marking Uttar Pradesh's Foundation Day at Avadh Shilp Gram, Lucknow. The event was graced by the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Spanning from January 24 to 26, the grand occasion showcases the state's rich cultural heritage, developmental journey, and strides in economic empowerment.

As part of the celebrations, six distinguished individuals who have brought international recognition to the state’s growth and pride were honored with the ‘Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman’. The awardees included Krishnakant Shukla from Varanasi, Himanshu Gupta, an entrepreneur and environmentalist from Vrindavan, Mathura, Manish Verma, an agricultural entrepreneur from Kanpur, Krishna Yadav, a woman entrepreneur from Bulandshahr, Colonel Subhash Deshwal, an agricultural expert from Bulandshahr, and Dr. Jai Singh, a banana cultivation expert from Bahraich. Each recipient was presented with Rs 11 lakh, a certificate of appreciation, and a ceremonial stole by the Vice President.

During the event, the Vice President launched the e-portal for the Mukhyamnatri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (M YUVA). The initiative aims to make young people self-reliant and entrepreneurial by providing interest-free loans.

Under this, youth aged 21 to 40 years are eligible for the scheme. In the first phase, loans up to Rs 5 lakh will be offered, and in the second phase, up to Rs 10 lakh. So far, 27,500 applications have been received, and loans amounting to Rs 254 crore have been sanctioned.

During this, checques were distributed to five beneficiaries including Akash Awasthi (Lucknow), Krishna Kumar Vishwakarma (Ayodhya), Amit Kumar and Sonal Sharma (Amroha), and Akshansh Raj Singh (Gorakhpur).

The event also recognized individuals promoting traditional crafts and entrepreneurship. Awards were presented to Nisha Devi, a handicraft artist from Varanasi, Jitendra from Gorakhpur, and Shishir Asthana, an MSME awardee from Agra. Additionally, the certificates for Sant Kabir Award was given to Rajiul Hasan (Gorakhpur) and Angika Kushwaha (Varanasi).

The event showcased Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural diversity with mesmerizing performances by artists from various districts. Folk dances and music captivated the audience, with a standout performance by renowned folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, adding vibrant energy to the celebration.

A short film highlighting Uttar Pradesh's development journey under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath was also screened, reflecting the state’s progress and achievements. As part of UP Diwas celebrations, cultural and social programs are being organized across all 75 districts of the state. Special events at Mahakumbh’s Sector-7 and Noida Shilpgram are also narrating the story of the state's rich heritage and development journey.

