BREAKING: 6 officials including sub-divisional magistrate suspended for negligence in Hathras Stampede

Days after the tragic incident of the Hathras Stampede in Uttar Pradesh, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recommended and the Yogi government has promptly acted by suspending six officials. This action comes in response to findings of negligence on the part of these officials during the investigation into the incident where 121 people lost their lives.

The suspended officials include Sub-District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, Circle Officer Anand Kumar, Inspector, Tehsildar, and Chowki Incharges of Kachora and Para. The SIT report highlighted serious lapses in their duties, attributing responsibility for the stampede to their failure to properly manage the event.



The investigation revealed that the organizers of the 'Satsang' event, led by self-styled godman Suraj Pal alias 'Bhole Baba,' had invited more attendees than permitted, without adhering to safety protocols. Despite the large crowd, no adequate arrangements such as barricading or crowd control measures were in place.



"The incident underscores serious negligence on the part of local authorities and event organizers," stated the SIT report submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It further emphasized the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the tragedy, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the case, was recently apprehended after absconding for several days. Two others, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, were also arrested in connection with the incident.

