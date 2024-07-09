Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: 6 officials including sub-divisional magistrate suspended for negligence in Hathras Stampede

    Following the Hathras Stampede in Uttar Pradesh, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommended and the Yogi government swiftly suspended six officials for negligence. The incident claimed 121 lives during a 'Satsang' event organized by Suraj Pal alias 'Bhole Baba.' Organizers exceeded attendance limits without safety measures, prompting calls for a deeper probe into possible conspiracies.

    Six officials including sub divisional magistrate suspended for negligence in Hathras Stampede vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Days after the tragic incident of the Hathras Stampede in Uttar Pradesh, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recommended and the Yogi government has promptly acted by suspending six officials. This action comes in response to findings of negligence on the part of these officials during the investigation into the incident where 121 people lost their lives.

    The suspended officials include Sub-District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, Circle Officer Anand Kumar, Inspector, Tehsildar, and Chowki Incharges of Kachora and Para. The SIT report highlighted serious lapses in their duties, attributing responsibility for the stampede to their failure to properly manage the event.

    Hathras stampede: 6 arrested, Rs 1 lakh reward offered for info on key accused

    The investigation revealed that the organizers of the 'Satsang' event, led by self-styled godman Suraj Pal alias 'Bhole Baba,' had invited more attendees than permitted, without adhering to safety protocols. Despite the large crowd, no adequate arrangements such as barricading or crowd control measures were in place.

    Hathras stampede: 'Bhole Baba' breaks his silence, blames anti-social elements and goons for tragedy

    "The incident underscores serious negligence on the part of local authorities and event organizers," stated the SIT report submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It further emphasized the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the tragedy, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

    Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the case, was recently apprehended after absconding for several days. Two others, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, were also arrested in connection with the incident.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi stokes row by calling Manipur as one of the most beautiful states of 'Indian Union' (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi stokes row by calling Manipur as one of the most beautiful states of 'Indian Union' (WATCH)

    Bangladesh linked kidney trafficking ring busted by Delhi Police, 7 arrested AJR

    Bangladesh-linked kidney trafficking ring busted by Delhi Police, 7 arrested

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail anr

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail

    Youth won't accept defeat till last ball PM Modi recalls India's T20 WC success in Moscow address (WATCH) snt

    'Youth won't accept defeat till last ball': PM Modi recalls India's T20 WC success in Moscow address (WATCH)

    PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Redmi 13 5G with 108MP main camera, crystal glass design launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999 check details gcw

    Redmi 13 5G with 108MP main camera, crystal glass design launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH) gcw

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH)

    Worlds oldest cave painting of THIS years found in Indonesia; Read on

    World's oldest cave painting of THIS years found in Indonesia; Read on

    Rahul Gandhi stokes row by calling Manipur as one of the most beautiful states of 'Indian Union' (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi stokes row by calling Manipur as one of the most beautiful states of 'Indian Union' (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fingerprints found on objects belonging to victim, says Police RBA

    Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fingerprints found on objects belonging to victim

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon