Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed LDF's V Sivankutty, calling him the 'past of Kerala politics' with 'zero fulfilment'. He asserted that the BJP represents the future and announced PM Modi's visit to Palakkad and Thrissur.

Chandrasekhar Criticises Sivankutty

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday criticised the Labour Minister and senior LDF leader V Sivankutty, saying that he only made promises with zero fulfilment in the last decade. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said that Sivankutty is a part of Kerala's political landscape. "Sivankutty is the past of Keralam's politics. He represents what is wrong with Keralam's politics. Sivankutty is an MLA for the last 10 years, who has only made promises and delivered zero. He is an old man, a senior leader, a senior politician of Keralam. I have nothing personal against him. But he represents the past of Keralam's politics, and we represent the present and future of Keralam politics," he noted.

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PM Modi to Visit Palakkad, Thrissur

The State BJP president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palakkad and Thrissur on Sunday. "PM is coming tomorrow, 29th, to Palakkad and Thrissur. We are very excited. Both those districts are where several NDA MLAs are going to be elected. We are happy that the PM is coming to support them tomorrow," he said.

BJP Chief Attends Pongala Festivities

Earlier, Chandrasekhar arrived at Nelliyodu Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram today to offer prayers. While speaking to ANI, he said that during his visit, he will attend the Pongala festivities at the temple and meet people there as well. "One of the very unique aspects of Thiruvananthapuram is its feature called Pongala. Pongala is celebrated by women on particular auspicious days related to the temple. Today, there is a Pongala at this temple. I have come here to seek the blessings of Bhagwati and to meet the people here who are celebrating Pongala," he said.

Kerala Assembly Elections Background

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking a historic consecutive victory. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win a single seat despite an 11.4 per cent vote share. The CPI(M) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats, while the Congress won 21 seats. (ANI)