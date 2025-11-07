Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Brahmaputra Riverfront in Assam, highlighting the projects' role in boosting river transport, tourism, and reconnecting the city with the Brahmaputra.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated two landmark infrastructure projects in Guwahati this evening, the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Jetty and the Brahmaputra Riverfront - Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan, said the release.

According to the Ministry of Finance release, these projects, together, symbolise the Government's commitment to revitalising Assam's riverine transport ecosystem and reconnecting the city with the majestic Brahmaputra through sustainable and people-centric urban transformation.

A Transformative Step for Assam

Speaking at the inauguration, the Finance Minister commended the initiative as a transformative step in developing sustainable, multimodal connectivity and celebrating Assam's cultural identity through urban design.

"The Gateway of Guwahati Terminal is not just a transport facility--it is a statement of Assam's progressive vision. This project will boost river-based transport, promote tourism, and open new economic opportunities for the people of Assam," said Sitharaman.

Referring to the riverfront project, she remarked that "The Brahmaputra is the soul of Assam's civilisation, the State's resurgence is intrinsically linked to it. By reconnecting the city and its people to the river, this project celebrates both tradition and transformation."

Development with a Human Touch

The Union Minister appreciated the efforts of the State Government in developing modern urban facilities for Guwahati, noting that the project beautifully blends culture with technology and reflects a visionary approach to meeting the needs of citizens.

She emphasised that the urban development project has been implemented thoughtfully, ensuring that local livelihoods and traditional infrastructures are not disrupted. While developing the riverfront, the Uzan Bazar fish market has been preserved. It remains operational, with a dedicated access route created within the riverfront area to facilitate fishermen in continuing their activities in the Brahmaputra.

Boosting Inland Waterways and Collaboration

The Finance Minister lauded the progress made in Assam's Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and highlighted the benefits of inland waterways as a sustainable transport mode.

The Finance Minister observed that a 24-ton cargo consignment can move 1 km on 1 litre of fuel by road, 85 km by rail, but an impressive 105 km by waterways--demonstrating the economic and environmental benefits of water transport.

She also underscored the collaborative spirit of development between the Centre and the State, stating that the Chief Minister is taking a well-planned and strategic approach to drive industrial growth in Assam. She highlighted that under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme, the Central Government provides interest-free loans to States for a period of 50 years. In this regard, she commended Assam's performance for effectively utilising these funds in a planned and productive manner.

Visionary Leadership Driving Growth

FM Sitharaman lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the developmental focus of the Assam Government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasising that such projects reflect the shared national vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through inclusive and sustainable development.

CM Sarma on Strengthening Transport Network

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the inauguration of the Guwahati Gateway Terminal marks a significant step towards strengthening the State's internal water transport network.

He highlighted that the new terminal, equipped with multimodal connectivity, will greatly enhance Assam's transport infrastructure and facilitate smoother passenger and cargo movement along the Brahmaputra. Sarma further acknowledged the vital role played by the Union Finance Minister in driving infrastructural development in Assam and across the North Eastern region, emphasising her constant support in fostering regional growth.

Sitharaman also interacted with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) who were managing various stalls and shops at the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Jetty.

The inaugural event was also attended by State Ministers , senior officials of the Government of Assam, and other dignitaries. (ANI)