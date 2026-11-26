AAP leader Manish Sisodia lauded the Bhagwant Mann government for fulfilling welfare guarantees, while Arvind Kejriwal addressed a massive 'Khushhal Punjab Rally' marking the party's 14th Foundation Day and Constitution Day in Moga.

Moga (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday lauded the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, asserting that the state administration is successfully advancing the vision enshrined in Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution and delivering on key public welfare guarantees. Speaking to reporters in Punjab's Moga, Sisodia praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership and extended greetings to the people of the state and the country. "The government led by Bhagwant Mann is working to advance and implement the vision enshrined in Baba Saheb's Constitution, and they are doing so very successfully," Sisodia said.

Highlighting the state government's track record in core sectors, the senior AAP leader credited the administration with fulfilling the promises made by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. "I congratulate the people of Punjab and the entire nation for this. Furthermore, the guarantees Arvind Kejriwal made—whether in education or healthcare—have all been fulfilled by the state government," he added. Marking the party's 14th Foundation Day, which coincides with Constitution Day on November 26, Sisodia expressed pride in AAP's journey and the dedication of its cadre. "I am proud that we are part of this party. Every worker and every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party takes pride in being part of an organisation that works toward realising Baba Saheb's dream," Sisodia stated.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that more than two lakh people attended the party's 'Khushhal Punjab Rally' in Moga, asserting that the gathering was never seen in the history of Punjab. He also linked Constitution Day with the foundation day of the AAP, saying the responsibility of protecting the Constitution had been entrusted to the common man. Addressing the rally in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the Constitution was adopted on November 26, the same day the Aam Aadmi Party was formed, describing the coincidence as a sign of the responsibility entrusted to ordinary citizens. "More than 200,000 people are present at this rally-a gathering of a scale never before seen in the history of Punjab. The Constitution was adopted on November 26th, and the Aam Aadmi Party was also formed on November 26th. It seems that the Almighty has entrusted the responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution to the 'Aam Aadmi' (the common man). From now on, the country will not be run by politicians, but by the common man," he said.