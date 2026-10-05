Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi lauded the 'fearlessness' of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and RF Nariman for their remarks on vote dilution and elimination, urging civil society to speak out on electoral integrity and the right to vote.

Supreme Court advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday welcomed the recent views made by sitting Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and former apex court judge Justice R F Nariman on voting rights, commending their "fearlessness" in addressing concerns regarding vote dilution and elimination.

Speaking to reporters, Singhvi maintained that while the core issues of electoral integrity have been discussed previously, the directness of their statements was significant. "There is nothing new in what each said. What is new is their fearlessness, their specificity, and outspokenness in saying so. I hope and trust that more and more sections of civil society in India—engineers, doctors, architects, lawyers, housewives—think it over and speak in the same fearless tone... I welcome the thought process behind them and the courage and fearlessness to say it as it is, to call a spade a spade," he added.

Jurists' Focus on the Common Electorate

Noting the common thread in both addresses, the Congress MP pointed out that both jurists focused on how electoral processes directly impact the electorate. Singhvi further urged members of civil society across different professions to reflect on the issues highlighted by the two jurists and speak out with similar candour. "Justice Nariman, both as a lawyer, a law officer, and a judge, is known to be an extremely learned man... Justice Bhuyan is one of our most respected, outspoken men without fear and inhibition on unnecessary issues. Justice Nariman was speaking on a topic, the title of which included the word 'Common man'. Justice Bhuyan was speaking at a gathering at NALSAR University with a lot of young people. They both spoke about vote dilution and vote elimination... What can affect a common man in a democracy more than that?" he stated.

Justice Bhuyan on Arbitrary Disenfranchisement

His remarks follow Justice Bhuyan's address at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, where the Supreme Court judge stated that any procedure leading to the arbitrary disenfranchisement of citizens strikes at the heart of the Constitution, alongside separate observations by Justice (retd) Nariman regarding the rights of the common citizen in a democracy. Earlier on Sunday, addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 19th NALSAR BRS Moot Court Competition in Hyderabad, Justice Bhuyan said, "If any process results in disenfranchising millions and millions of Indian citizens, making them second-class citizens in their own country in the sense of being citizens without voting rights, such a process is intrinsically arbitrary. No amount of whataboutery can justify it. It strikes at the very heart of the Constitution."

ECI Controversy Context

The remarks come in the background of the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with opposition targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation. The controversy follows a report in The Indian Express which said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months over decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and the Commission’s technology systems.

The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process. ECI stated that the decisions regarding the schedule of the SIR exercise were unanimous. (ANI)