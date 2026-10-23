Siddaramaiah has lodged a police complaint and secured a court injunction against a fake sting video, dismissing the footage as a defamatory political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his long-standing career and reputation.

Siddaramaiah Targets Defamation Conspiracy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday revealed that he has lodged a formal police complaint regarding the alleged "fake sting operation" video targeting him, asserting that the fabricated footage was an attempt to blackmail and defame him now that he is out of power. Addressing reporters in Mysuru, the senior Congress leader stated that he has also obtained an injunction from a civil court to restrain the circulation of the doctored video, while expressing full faith that the ongoing police investigation will expose those behind the political conspiracy.

"This is a false case. This case was done with the intention to blackmail me. Therefore, I myself have filed a complaint so that the truth comes out. The people should know the truth and also who is behind this. I filed the complaint because I know this is a false creation, and I have obtained an injunction from the civil court so that this lie does not get more publicity. I was Chief Minister for 8 years, at that time no incident of blackmailing me happened. Now I have no power," Siddaramaiah said.

Details on the Alleged Fabricated Footage

The former Chief Minister further claimed, "A woman named Kripa Alva from Dakshina Kannada and Rakesh Shetty - both these people appeared in the video. Rakesh Shetty himself has admitted that they did it. There is no truth in this video." Stressing that he has maintained an unblemished record throughout his four-decade-long political career, Siddaramaiah said the issue first came to his notice on September 26.

"It came to my notice on September 26. After I have not done any wrong, there is no question of me being upset. No matter who sets out to defame me, I know what the truth is. There is no question of me being upset or afraid. This case is 100% created. I became a minister for the first time in 1984. From then till today, no such incident has happened. I was Chief Minister twice, even then it did not happen. Now when I have no power, such a conspiracy is being hatched. It is true that their intention will not succeed," he asserted.

Investigation and Political Response

Asked whether leaders within the Congress party or from the opposition were involved in orchestrating the sting, Siddaramaiah said, "Who is behind this, whether people from our party are there? Or people from other parties? That should be known through investigation." He further dismissed the demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT), expressing confidence in the local police machinery.

"I have faith in this investigation. My demand is that the investigation should be conducted fairly," he said, adding that there is no need to constitute an SIT to probe this case. Reacting to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s remarks offering support to him over the row, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Investigation is underway. In this matter, no one needs to stand by me. The people of the state should know the truth, that is all that needs to happen. No matter who tries to tarnish my image, people will not accept it."