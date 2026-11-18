Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has renewed Rahul Gandhi's call for a direct 20-minute public debate with PM Narendra Modi. Shrinate dismissed BJP counter-proposals to debate in Parliament, citing government absenteeism as the primary reason.

Shrinate Rejects Parliament Venue Challenges Modi To Public Debate

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Head Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday reiterated Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a one-on-one public debate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) counter-proposal to hold discussions inside Parliament. In an interview with ANI, Shrinate proposed a structured 20-minute format where Prime Minister Modi could select both the moderator and the television network.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's public speaking reputation, she questioned his reluctance to accept the face-off. "Mr Gandhi has said, 'Get your teleprompter, get an anchor of your choice, get a channel of your choice. I'm still willing to come and debate with you.' Let's do a 20-minute debate. Let both sides have five minutes for opening interjections. Mr Modi is supposed to be this great orator. Why can Mr Modi not? He was speaking at the Diwali Milan using a teleprompter; what debate will he do?" Shrinate told ANI.

Citing online public sentiment to back the demand, the Congress spokesperson noted that a recent poll conducted by Gandhi showed overwhelming support for the debate. "There was a social media post that Rahul Gandhi put up and said, 'How many of you want to see this debate?' There were 73 per cent of people who said that we should have this debate," she said.

When asked why the opposition does not utilise the floor of Parliament for such discussions instead, Shrinate accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of avoiding parliamentary proceedings and undermining democratic norms. "Where is Mr Modi coming to Parliament? Mr Shah and Mr Modi come to their parliament offices. They don't come to the floor of Parliament. You want to do a debate on the last day because you know there will be no debate. I'm sorry. You know, this hoodwink doesn't work. You can fool some of the people, some of the time, not all of the people," she said.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of "destroying the parliamentary democracy," Shrinate added, "But that's because the government doesn't turn up in parliament. The people who are destroying parliamentary democracy are the people who've been elected. I'm just saying, let's do a public debate."

The political war of words stems from the ongoing INDIA bloc-led agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Amid the protests, Rahul Gandhi issued a repeated challenge to PM Modi for a direct debate, stating on November 13 that he wanted to show "exactly who is anti-national." Conversely, the BJP leadership has rejected the demand for an external televised debate, insisting that constitutional platforms are the appropriate venue for political accountability. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously countered Gandhi's challenge by daring him to raise his issues inside the House. "If you [Rahul Gandhi] wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let's face each other head-on! But you won't be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away," Shah had said.