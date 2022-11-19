Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha was 'energetic', didn't expect Aaftab to go to this extent: Ex-colleague

    Shraddha murder case: Karan, who worked with Walker in Mumbai till March 2021, remembered her as a ‘lively and energetic person’. According to her colleague Karan, Shraddha Walkar first confided in me about the physical abuse she was experiencing from Aaftab Amin Poonawala in November 2020

    Shraddha was energetic lively person didnt expect Aaftab to go to this extent Ex colleague gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Shocking details are emerging from the Delhi Police investigation into the gruesome murder case of the 27-year-old Shraddha Walker which has sent shockwaves across the country. Shraddha Walker first confided with her former colleague about the physical abuse she was experiencing from Aaftab Amin Poonawala in November 2020. According to Karan, she was about to contact the police but that things were resolved between the couple as a result of Aaftab's parents' intervention.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met

    Walker is remembered by Karan, who coworked with her in Mumbai till March 2021, as a "lively and enthusiastic person." His conversations with Walker regarding the attack have gone viral on social media.

    In an interview, he said, "Shraddha used to run around the workplace on regular days, but on certain days when she and Aaftab fought, she secluded herself so she wouldn't have to tell lies. I can't believe Aftab would go to this far."

    Also Read | Shraddha Walker was hospitalised with severe back, shoulder pain in 2020: Doctor

    Poonawala is accused of killing Walker, 27, on May 18 by strangling her and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he stored in a 300-liter refrigerator at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for about three weeks before disposing of them over many days after midnight.

    Karan said he is willing to assist the authorities in any way possible and demands justice for Walker.

    Also Read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test; Here's everything you need to know about it

    The WhatsApp chats between Karan and Walker have revealed a pattern of abuse when the victim lived with Poonawala in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai.  Similar to that, photos of Walker from 2020 that showed clear signs of injuries also appeared on social media.

    According to him, "those conversations are from November 2020, and that was the first time she talked about the domestic abuse and beatings she was experiencing in her relationship with Aaftab."

    She had texted him a photo showing a black mark beneath her right eye and bruising on her neck, but Karan says he no longer has that image.

    Also Read: Aaftab claims he had marijuana before killing Shraddha: Delhi Police sources

    Karan claimed: "She didn't tell me about it when she started working with me (domestic violence)... She didn't discuss about it until November (2020), when she was seriously injured and unable to trust anyone." He added that Walker had sent a distress message and requested assistance, after which he had phoned his Vasai-based buddy Godvin, who drove her to the police station and the hospital.

    He claimed he was unaware that Walker and Poonawala had made up and had begun living together. Walker quit the company where she and Karan were employed in March 2021.

    Also Read: Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship

    In order to look for evidence in the case, Delhi Police despatched teams to Maharashtra, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Meanwhile, detectives discovered some body parts in Gurugram, and a judge here ruled that the accused must take a narcotics test within five days.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

     

    Also Read | 'Would have killed Shraddha a week earlier but...' Aaftab's confession to Delhi Police

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27 hour mega block begins today Know affected routes other details gcw

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27-hour mega block begins today; Know affected routes & other details

    Kannur University: Political appointments fuel a fire of allegations

    Kannur University: Political appointments fuel a fire of allegations

    International Trade Fair 2022 From ticket price to timings other details you need to know gcw

    International Trade Fair 2022: From ticket price to timings & other details you need to know

    Doctors advised him physiotherapy its part of treatment AAP on Satyendar Jain massage video from prison gcw

    'Doctors advised physiotherapy, part of treatment': AAP on Satyendar Jain’s massage video from prison

    Neither publicity nor a stunt IAS officer Abhishek Singh sacked from Gujarat poll duty over social media post gcw

    'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer sacked from Gujarat poll duty over social media post

    Recent Stories

    Weekend Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has India head coach Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains

    Anyone who writes software please report Elon Musk message to Twitter engineers after mass resignation gcw

    'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans can survive without beer, says FIFA chief

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans can survive without beer, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27 hour mega block begins today Know affected routes other details gcw

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27-hour mega block begins today; Know affected routes & other details

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon