Shraddha Walker was hospitalised with severe back, shoulder pain in 2020: Doctor

According to the Dr SP Shinde, who treated Shraddha at Nalasopara's Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in 2020, there was no severe damage; however, Shraddha complained of severe discomfort in her shoulder and back, the cause of which she could not reveal.

The doctor who treated Shraddha Walker in 2020 has now revealed that Aaftab Poonawala was present at the time when Shraddha was admitted to the hospital for acute back and shoulder discomfort. On May 18, the 26-year-old woman was murdered in their apartment in Chhatarpur, Delhi, by her live-in partner Aaftab. The horrifying murder came to light six months after Shraddha's father reported her missing complaint.

Dr SP Shinde, who treated Shraddha at Nalasopara's Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in 2020, said there was no severe damage; however, Shraddha complained of severe discomfort in her shoulder and back, the cause of which she could not reveal. According to the report, the doctor remembered seeing Aaftab at the time of Shraddha's hospitalisation, but none of Shraddha's family members was present.

As per Shraddha Walker's friends, Shraddha and Aaftab have been dating since 2018; Shraddha finally told her friends about Aaftab in 2019. They began living together during their dating period. Shraddha's parents opposed the relationship. Though the relationship was initially good, as stated by Shraddha's friends, it became sour when Shraddha told her friends that Aaftab had beaten her and that she wanted to end the relationship. During the investigation, a three-member Delhi Police team arrived in Vasai and interacted with Manikpur police authorities from Maharashtra.

Police are now trying to recover chats between Aaftab and Shraddha during the crime period, as Aaftab mentioned that the couple would regularly fight, also the week before May 18, when Aaftab attempted to kill Shraddha but held back as she started crying. Their disagreements were usually because of Shraddha's pressure on Aaftab to marry. However, on May 18, the couple fought about who would bring their belongings from their Vasai flat before heading to Delhi.

Their conversations could provide important information about the murder investigation. The authorities may also ask social networking and messaging app companies to disclose the information.

Also Read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test; Here's everything you need to know about it

Also Read: Aaftab claims he had marijuana before killing Shraddha: Delhi Police sources

Also Read: Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship