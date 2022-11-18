Aaftab claims he had marijuana before killing Shraddha: Delhi Police sources

A new twist has emerged in the Shraddha murder case with the killer Aaftab claiming that he is a drug addict and was intoxicated on the day of the murder. During interrogation, Aaftab said Shraddha often scolded him for smoking marijuana and on the day of the murder, both had a fight throughout the day regarding expenses and other issues.

The couple had frequent arguments over Marijuana use, the Delhi Police sources said, adding that Aaftab told investigators that Shraddha frequently reprimanded him for consuming the drugs. On the day of the murder, the two argued allegedly over expenditures and who would transport their belongings from Mumbai to Delhi since they were both in financial trouble.

Aaftab reportedly left the room during the contentious conversation to smoke marijuana. Shraddha was later strangled to death by Aaftab, who admitted to authorities that he did not want to murder her. However, he did so while being high on marijuana.

Following the murder, Aaftab dismembered her corpse into 35 parts, placed them in a 300-liter refrigerator, and scattered them over the Mehrauli forest. A Delhi court on Thursday granted the Delhi Police 5-day custody of Aaftab Poonawala. Aaftab was also subjected to a narco-analysis test by police, which the court approved after noting that both Aaftab and the accused had given their consent. Details about the gruesome murder came to light. Aaftab was detained by police after they filed a case against him and forced a confession out of him. However, because the accused continually revising his allegations, investigators are having difficulty finding relevant evidence.

