To combat rising theft, gold shops in Bihar have new entry restrictions effective January 8. Following a directive from a jewelers' federation, entry is denied to anyone with a covered face, including those wearing hijabs, burqas, masks, or helmets.

Patna: New entry restrictions have been imposed for customers in gold shops in Bihar. This decision was made following a directive from the All India Jewellers and Gold Federation due to the increasing incidents of theft and robbery. This rule will be effective statewide from January 8.

People wearing hijab, niqab, or burqa, and those with their faces fully or partially covered using masks or helmets, will not be allowed entry into jewelry stores. Entry will only be granted if the face is clearly visible.

With the soaring prices of gold and silver, thefts targeting jewelers have increased. Traders stated that this measure is for the safety of the shops, employees, and customers.

The new rule applies to everyone, regardless of gender. Shop owners have been instructed not to conduct any transactions with people who come with their faces covered.

'No Entry' Posters

Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary said that this action should not be seen on a religious or caste basis. She clarified that it is merely a security precaution. 'No Entry' posters have already appeared in front of shops in cities like Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Darbhanga. Similar restrictions are in place in places like Jhansi, Mathura, and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The jewelry associations have announced that this new security policy will be reviewed at regular intervals, but for now, it will continue to be strictly enforced.