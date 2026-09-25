Welspun Corp has won a USD 412.5 million order for HFIW pipes from its US subsidiary, pushing its global order book to a record USD 4.7 billion. The order, the largest for its US unit, will be executed in FY28 and FY29 from its Little Rock plant.

Welspun Corp has secured a USD 412.5 million (around Rs 4,000 crore) order for High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes from its US subsidiary, taking its global order book to a record USD 4.7 billion (around Rs 45,000 crore), the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The order, described by the company as the largest in the history of Welspun Tubular LLC in terms of volume, length and value, will be executed during FY28 and FY29. The pipes will be manufactured at the newly upgraded HFIW mill at Little Rock, USA, which has enhanced capabilities.

Order Book Soars to Record High

The latest win comes after Welspun Corp disclosed a USD 1.8 billion (around Rs 17,200 crore) single order in August, also to be supplied from its US manufacturing facility. The order was also scheduled for execution in FY28 and FY29. At the time, the company said the USD 1.8 billion order had taken its global order book to USD 4.4 billion (around Rs 42,100 crore). With the latest order, the order book has increased further to USD 4.7 billion, according to Friday's filing.

The latest contract reinforces the company’s strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with international clients. “This order underscores the scale, quality and execution capability of the Company's operations, and reinforces its long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients,” the filing said.

Future Execution and US Expansion

The execution timeline for both the August order and the latest contract extends into FY29, giving the company a sizeable pipeline of work over the next two financial years.

The latest order will be supplied from the upgraded Little Rock facility, linking the new contract to the company's ongoing expansion of manufacturing capabilities in the US.

The latest filing does not disclose the customer, pipe volumes or the expected revenue-recognition schedule for the USD 412.5 million order.