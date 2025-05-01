Protest erupted in Nainital's Mallital area, Uttarakhand after a minor girl was allegedly raped by 76-year-old man, identified as Usman.

The victim, a Class 7 student, was reportedly lured by the accused, a contractor, before being raped. Her family approached the police soon after the incident, triggering outrage in the area.

As news spread, members of Hindu outfits gathered outside the police station demanding strict action against the accused. Protests later escalated into Bara Bazar where slogans were raised and shops belonging to members of the Muslim community were vandalised.

Additional police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation. Authorities said the situation is under control, with security heightened to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the accused, Usman, and have initiated legal action against him.