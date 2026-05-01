Shoolini University has secured Rs 84 lakh in national grants to develop sustainable food solutions. Research will focus on converting brewery and agricultural waste into plant-based meat, prebiotics, and edible coatings for apples.

Shoolini University has secured over Rs 84 lakh in competitive national research grants to develop sustainable food solutions by converting industrial and agricultural waste into value-added nutritional products, officials said.

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The funding, awarded by the Department of Biotechnology's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (DBT-BIRAC) and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), will support research led by Dr. Asir Gani and Dr. Neetika Kimta.

Repurposing Brewery Waste for Food

Dr. Asir Gani, Assistant Professor at the School of Bioengineering and Food Technology, is heading two projects centred on repurposing brewer's spent grain (BSG), a byproduct of the brewing industry. Under a Rs 42.18 lakh DBT-BIRAC grant, his 24-month project aims to develop plant-based meat alternatives using high-moisture extrusion and 3D food printing technologies to convert BSG into fibrous, meat-like structures. The initiative seeks to address growing demand for sustainable protein sources.

Creating Gut-Healthy Prebiotics

In a parallel project funded with Rs 24.89 lakh by ANRF, Dr. Gani is working on extracting beta-glucan from BSG and combining it with whey protein hydrolysates through controlled Maillard reactions to develop protein-based prebiotics. The research focuses on enhancing gut health by protecting bioactive peptides during digestion.

"We are transforming brewery by-products into both high-quality protein alternatives and targeted prebiotic solutions," Dr. Gani said, highlighting the role of advanced infrastructure in enabling targeted nutrient delivery.

Reducing Agricultural Post-Harvest Losses

Meanwhile, Dr. Neetika Kimta, Assistant Professor (Research), has been awarded ₹17.35 lakh by ANRF for a 36-month project aimed at reducing post-harvest losses in the agricultural sector, particularly among apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. Her research focuses on extracting pectin from amla peel to develop biodegradable, edible coatings for apples. These coatings are designed to regulate moisture and gas exchange, thereby extending shelf life, reducing oxidative damage, and minimising reliance on cold storage.

"Growing up in Himachal Pradesh, I have seen the losses faced by apple growers after harvest. This project aims to provide a practical and cost-effective solution suited to local conditions," Dr. Kimta said.

Commitment to 'Responsible Science'

Commenting on the development, Prof. (Dr.) Pardeep Singh, Dean of Research at Shoolini University, said the projects reflect a commitment to "responsible science" by converting waste into valuable resources.

The university, established in 2009, said the research aligns with its broader focus on sustainability and innovation in food systems, with an emphasis on maximising value from existing resources rather than increasing production.