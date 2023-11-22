Shocking! Javed Miandad's video claiming PM Modi will be assassinated by Indians resurfaces; sparks outrage

Days after the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023, an old video of former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad claiming that PM Narendra Modi will be assassinated by Indians has resurfaced, sparking a massive outrage among netizens.

An old video of former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be assassinated by Indians has resurfaced on social media, sparking massive outrage among netizens. In a video dated June 18, 2023, Javed Miandad was discussing about whether the Pakistan national team should travel to India for the Cricket World Cup 2023 and did not mince his words as he expressed his reluctance in sending the team across the border. His stance was grounded in the belief that until India reciprocates and plays cricket in Pakistan, there is no obligation for the Pakistani team to visit its neighbour.

The crux of Miandad's argument centered around the behavior of the Indian government, particularly emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, which, according to Miandad, have adversely impacted the relationship between the two nations. He went on to make a bold prediction, suggesting that Modi's actions might lead to internal strife within India, even hinting at a scenario where Indians could turn against their leader.

"I would refuse the Pakistan team from going to India, until India comes and plays cricket in Pakistan. The way India is behaving, especially Modi, he has destroyed the country. A time will come when Indians themselves will assassinate Modi. He is going in a different direction. How can you change your neighbours? You can never destory your neighbours. But he is adding more fuel to the fire. No one will benefit out of this," the former Pakistan cricketer said in a viral video shared on X.

He further added, "Sports is something that safeguards nations from bad things. It brings two countries together and fosters relationships. Until India comes and plays in Pakistan, there is no need for us to go there. We are better than them. We have enough money, grounds and talented cricketers. Every cricketer is world famous. We have always extended the olive branch, but until Modi is there... he's an extremist and a day will come when Indians will kill him."

Following Miandad's viral video, an X user reminded netizens of a August 18, 2019, video of the former Pakistan cricketer where he threatened PM Modi, claiming that the dhoti the PM wears will be used to wrap his body and take it around Pakistan.

The viral video has sparked a massive outburst on X, with several users posting their comments against Miandad. "Cheap publicity stunt. If Imran can become PM, even I should try a hand. Since Dawood is now irrelevant, so what can now I do to influence Pak public. Eureka!!! Curse India and it's PM," said one user on X.

Another added, "Snakes all of them, Total Annihilation of Pakistan should be every Indian's goal," while a third user quipped, "Such insightful words. Congress should use this video in election campaigns."

