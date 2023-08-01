Shocking! Dead for 10 years, Madhya Pradesh teacher receives staggering Rs 7 crore tax notice

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a government-school teacher who passed away in 2013 has received a staggering tax notice amounting to Rs 7 crore for the assessment year 2017-18. This bewildering development has left her family in disbelief. Even more alarming is the fact that 44 people in the tribal-dominated Betul district have also been issued tax demand notices ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Usha Soni, the deceased teacher, worked at a government school in Patkheda village. On July 26, her family received a notice from the Income Tax Department, demanding Rs 7.55 crore in tax dues. Her son, Pawan Soni, expressed shock over the notice, mentioning that his mother had passed away in 2013, and the assessment year in question is 2017-18. The notice refers to a company called 'Natural Costing', which reportedly dealt with buying and selling scrap materials. The family has filed a police complaint, as they believe her PAN (Permanent Account Number) has been misused without their knowledge.

"My mother died on 16 November, 2013, after a long illness. The notice is for the 2017-18 assessment year. The document mentions a company called 'Natural Costing', which was engaged in buying and selling scrap materials," said Pawan Soni.

He added, "We have filed a police complaint. My mother's PAN (Permanent Account Number) has been misused and we did not even know about it."

Another affected individual, Nitin Jain, who earns a modest income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 by working at a shop selling iron rods, received a demand notice of Rs 1.26 crore. To his astonishment, he discovered that an account in his name existed in Courtallam, Tamil Nadu, a place he had never heard of before. Jain promptly lodged an FIR to address the issue.

"They told me the account was opened in my name in 2014-15 and several huge transactions have taken place since, because of which I was sent a notice of Rs 1.26 crore. I have lodged an FIR," he said.

The Betul Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Choudhary, confirmed receiving two complaints of PAN misuse. Both individuals reported that they were not associated with the businesses or accounts mentioned in the income tax notices and that their PAN cards had been misused. An extensive inquiry has been initiated, and the authorities are coordinating with the income tax department to gather further information on the matter.

"Two people have complained that they did not own the business or account mentioned in the income tax notice and that their PAN cards have been misused. A detailed inquiry has been initiated. We will get more details once we get information from the income tax department," he said.