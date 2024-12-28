SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

A 14-year-old girl in Auraiya accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of raping her for a year, resulting in pregnancy. They allegedly conspired to kill her, leading to their arrest after she filed a complaint.

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being raped by grandfather, father and uncle, accused arrested dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Kanpur: A horrific case of repeated rape has come to light in Auraiya, where a 14-year-old girl has accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of subjecting her to sexual abuse for nearly a year. The girl's ordeal began after she was brought back to her village from Delhi four years ago, following her parents' dispute.

Also Read: UP woman jumps in front of train after frequent fights with husband over her Instagram reel addiction, dies

After her mother's death last year, the girl was left at the mercy of her abusive family members. She alleged that her grandfather would take her to the fields and assault her, while her uncle would forcibly enter her room. Her father, she claimed, would tie her up and rape her, threatening to kill her if she resisted.

The girl's pregnancy, which she claimed began two months ago, was the turning point. Despite informing her aunt, she received no help. Fearing for her life, she escaped to her aunt's house after her family members allegedly conspired to kill her on December 22.

Accompanied by her aunt, the girl filed a complaint at a nearby police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

"When the girl became pregnant two months ago, she informed her aunt about it, but she did not help her. The girl claimed that on Dec 22, her father, uncle, and grandfather conspired to kill her after which she escaped to her aunt's house," a police officer said, adding, "Her aunt accompanied her to the police station where she filed a complaint against the accused. The girl's statement was recorded and proceedings commenced against the accused persons.

The police have registered a case under Section 63 (rape) of the POCSO Act, and further proceedings are underway.

Also Read: MP SHOCKER! Man stabs neighbour 18 times, slits throat in broad daylight; brutal murder caught on CCTV (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

Govt agreed to memorial to honour Manmohan Singh, Congress now playing politics: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi shk

Govt agreed to memorial to honour Manmohan Singh, Congress now playing politics: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

Hair removal cream, shampoo: Woman prisoners in MP to get hygiene products from New Year 2025 shk

Hair removal cream, shampoo: Woman prisoners in MP to get hygiene products from New Year 2025

UP woman jumps in front of train after frequent fights with husband over her Instagram reel addiction, dies shk

UP woman jumps in front of train after frequent fights with husband over her Instagram reel addiction, dies

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case sentencing set for January 1 dmn

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case; sentencing set for January 1

Recent Stories

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH] ATG

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon