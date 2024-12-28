SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

A 14-year-old girl in Auraiya accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of raping her for a year, resulting in pregnancy. They allegedly conspired to kill her, leading to their arrest after she filed a complaint.

Kanpur: A horrific case of repeated rape has come to light in Auraiya, where a 14-year-old girl has accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of subjecting her to sexual abuse for nearly a year. The girl's ordeal began after she was brought back to her village from Delhi four years ago, following her parents' dispute.

After her mother's death last year, the girl was left at the mercy of her abusive family members. She alleged that her grandfather would take her to the fields and assault her, while her uncle would forcibly enter her room. Her father, she claimed, would tie her up and rape her, threatening to kill her if she resisted.

The girl's pregnancy, which she claimed began two months ago, was the turning point. Despite informing her aunt, she received no help. Fearing for her life, she escaped to her aunt's house after her family members allegedly conspired to kill her on December 22.

Accompanied by her aunt, the girl filed a complaint at a nearby police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

"When the girl became pregnant two months ago, she informed her aunt about it, but she did not help her. The girl claimed that on Dec 22, her father, uncle, and grandfather conspired to kill her after which she escaped to her aunt's house," a police officer said, adding, "Her aunt accompanied her to the police station where she filed a complaint against the accused. The girl's statement was recorded and proceedings commenced against the accused persons.

The police have registered a case under Section 63 (rape) of the POCSO Act, and further proceedings are underway.

