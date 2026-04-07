Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the first regional agriculture conference in Jaipur with five states. He announced this new format will allow for in-depth discussions to create state-specific agricultural roadmaps and resolution campaigns.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday participated in the Regional Agriculture Conference held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Regarding agriculture, the regional conference of our five states is being held today in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Ministers from all five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, are present here. All senior officials from the states are here. All senior officials from the Government of India are present in this conference today."

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First Regional Conference for In-depth Discussion

Chouhan said that the first regional conference on agriculture is being held today, bringing together experts and institutions to conduct in-depth discussions that were previously not possible at the national level. "Scientists, agriculture experts, progressive farmers, FPOs, and all institutions working from seeds to markets are participating in this regional conference today. This is the country's first regional conference on agriculture. Previously, it was organised at the national level for kharif and rabi crops, but due to a lack of time, in-depth and extensive discussions could not take place. Therefore, from this time, we have started this tradition," said the Minister.

State-Specific Agricultural Roadmaps Planned

Adding to this, he said, "Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, and the country's food security depends on it. Therefore, we will hold five regional conferences in different states based on different agricultural climate zones. We will create a separate agricultural roadmap for each state and provide advice to farmers based on that."

State-Led 'Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign'

He said that this time, states will create their own Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign with scientists and officials engaging directly with farmers to apply lab research to agricultural practices. "A Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign, which was run simultaneously across the entire country last time, but agricultural seasons differ in different states, crop types differ, and harvesting and sowing times also differ. This time, it has been decided that states will create their own Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign, in which all scientists and officials from the Government of India will participate, and through direct dialogue with farmers, they will work to bring research done in labs to the farmers," said Chouhan. (ANI)