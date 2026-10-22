Chaos erupted at Shivamogga's Dasara Jamboo Savari after Somanna, the elephant carrying the deity's idol, panicked and ran amok for an hour. It damaged vehicles before being tranquillised. A last-minute change in the lead elephant is being cited.

Shivamogga's Dasara Jamboo Savari ended in chaos after Somanna, the elephant carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari to Banni Mantapa, panicked and ran amok for over an hour on Kote Road.

Last-minute change precedes chaos

The procession had started in a disciplined manner. Somanna, carrying the Ambari, was walking in an orderly fashion till Jain Bhavan on Kote Road, with Sagar elephant escorting it in the front and Bahaddur providing support from behind. Forest and police staff were holding ropes along the route.

As per SOP, Sagar elephant was supposed to carry the Ambari this year too. However, at the last moment, the decision was changed, and Somanna was chosen. The Forest Department had relied on Somanna's exceptional track record in elephant rescue operations.

According to eyewitnesses, a small change in the formation triggered the incident. The Forest Department pulled back Sagar, which was leading, and allowed Somanna with the Ambari to move to the front. Within moments, Somanna got frightened seeing the crowd and turned back towards the route it was supposed to go. It tried to return to the place where it is usually tied, but lost its way and entered narrow lanes.

Elephant tranquilised after rampage

Near the Post Office cross, the elephant became more aggressive. It tried to topple the Ambari, rammed it into a car and damaged it, and even tried to lift the car with the Ambari. It then entered another lane and damaged one more car.

Sensing the situation was going out of control, department veterinarians tranquillised the elephant with a dart. Somanna stopped trumpeting and stood still. Later, Bahaddur cornered Somanna near Vasavi School road. Mahouts and staff immediately removed the Utsava Murthy and the Ambari, chained Somanna, and took it to the tent built for elephants at the district centre premises. The elephant calmed down there. The mahout also sustained injuries while trying to pacify it.

Officials launch probe, locals blame changes

Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti called it an unexpected and accidental incident. "Fortunately, no one was injured. Another Utsava Murthy has been taken to Banni Mantapa, and the Dasara festivities are continuing. The reasons for the incident are being looked into," he said.

CCF said, "Somanna got scared and tried to return to its tethering place. It did not attack anyone, but damaged some vehicles in panic. The last-minute changes are not the reason. We are focusing on safely moving the elephant back."

However, many locals allege that replacing Sagar with Somanna to carry the Ambari and moving Sagar to the back were contributory factors. Despite the chaos, Sagar continued to walk calmly among the crowd.

(ANI)