Prime suspect Shraddha Dubey in the murder of businessman Shiva Sharma was produced in a Nagpur court. She, her sister Rashmi, and driver Danish were arrested by UPSTF and Lucknow Police. The trio was absconding with a Rs 50,000 reward each.

Accused Shraddha Dubey, the prime suspect in the murder case of businessman Shiva Sharma, was produced before a court in Nagpur on Wednesday. Dubey, along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, was arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and Lucknow Police.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The three accused had been absconding and were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each. They were apprehended following intensive raids at multiple locations.

A murder case was registered at the Hazratganj police station on October 9 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a written complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Ranjana Sharma. The Lucknow Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the accused, which was later doubled to Rs 50,000. Specialised teams, including surveillance units, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and local police, were deployed to track them down. The arrested individuals are being transferred to Lucknow to complete necessary legal formalities.

Victim's Mother Seeks Justice

Shiva's mother has demanded swift justice in the case and has provided everything she possesses related to the case to the police. She maintained that Shraddha Dubey has the "opportunity to come forward and present her side to the police. "

Recalling the moment she heard of the incident, she said, "Her (Shraddha's) sister called to say that Shiva had fallen from the balcony and that they were taking him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. However, when we arrived, no one was there. We checked at the reception, but there was no record of his admission. When we called her sister again, she provided the driver's contact number," she said.

"Upon speaking with the driver, he claimed they were at the Medical College emergency ward. When I arrived there alone, I saw an ambulance parked, along with its driver and their driver, Danish. I asked him what had happened, but he simply replied, 'I am just a servant; I know nothing,' and then fled. Shiva was not suffering from any depression...I want arrests to be made in this case as soon as possible, and I seek justice," Rajana had added.

Accused Claims Innocence

Shraddha Dubey had earlier claimed that the victim died by suicide and that CCTV footage from her building will prove her innocence. "I have known this individual (Shiva Sharma) for only four months; for about two to two-and-a-half of those months, we were friends. He never visited my home. He only started coming over in the last two months—and surely, things couldn't have deteriorated so drastically in such a short time that we would harbour such intentions toward one another. His mother has made false accusations because she never liked me," she said. (ANI)