Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has backed PM Modi's remarks on turning crises into opportunities, urging the Opposition for a constructive approach. His comments contrast with Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the PM over an India-US trade deal.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, stating that India has always "transformed crises into opportunities through unity." Speaking to ANI on the issue, Deora said the Prime Minister's message reflects the country's strength in facing challenges collectively. "India has always transformed crises into opportunities through its unity. This is the very message that PM Narendra Modi has conveyed to the nation," he said.

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He further urged the Opposition to adopt a constructive approach instead of politicising sensitive matters. "I believe it would be in the country's best interest if the Opposition, instead of politicising this issue, offered some constructive suggestions," he added.

His remarks come amid ongoing political discourse over the Prime Minister's recent statement, with leaders from various parties reacting to the issue.

Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi over US trade deal

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the latter has "given away" the future of farmers and the country's energy security.

The Congress leader accused PM Modi of opening India's agriculture sector to the international market and allowing the US to dictate its fuel procurement strategy to fulfil the country's energy needs.

Addressing a public rally in Kottayam, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Rahul Gandhi expressed concern that the US deal can negatively impact India's ability to navigate through the West Asia Conflict. "Narendra Modi signed the US deal, where he gave away the future of India's farmers. He's the first PM in modern India history who has opened agriculture to the international market. He's the first PM of modern India who has given away our energy security. Today India cannot buy oil, diesel, petrol from whom it wants," he said.

As the West Asia conflict began, the US announced the 30-day waiver given to India to purchase Russian oil, which also sparked fresh allegations from Congress over the deal.

'National interest' to guide energy decisions: Govt

However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had clarified that "national interest" would continue to guide India's energy-related decisions, underlining that the key drivers of the country's energy policy are "adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply". (ANI)