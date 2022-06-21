Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister posing a threat to Maharashtra government?

    Shinde was chosen Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly in 2014 following the Shiv Sena split with the BJP. He was named cabinet minister for Urban Development and Public Works when the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration was created.

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, along with 10-12 MLAs, has gone 'out of reach' since Monday's legislative council elections, fueling speculation of a party mutiny. The news comes amid claims of cross-voting by several Shiv Sena legislators.

    The BJP received five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party each received two. For the 10 MLC seats, the BJP fielded five candidates and MVA fielded six. Despite being outnumbered, the BJP won strongly in the election.

    Shinde was chosen Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly in 2014 following the Shiv Sena split with the BJP. He was named cabinet minister for Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) when the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration was created .

    Also Read | Maha Political Turmoil: Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebels with 12 MLAs

    Shinde is a notable Sena leader in Thane who has contributed significantly to the organization's growth in the region.

    After moving to Thane, he attended Mangala High School and Junior College, Thane, and subsequently began his early career as a small labourer. He had to abandon his studies in order to provide for his family. However, after becoming a minister in the BJP-Shivsena cabinet in 2014, he continued his studies and has now graduated from Yashvantrao Chavan Open University in Maharashtra via internet education. He received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree with honours, earning a 77.25 percentile. Marathi and Politics were his last year topics. While working odd jobs in his early career, he was influenced by Shivsena supremo Bal Thackeray and Shivsena's Thane District Chief Anand Dighe and joined Shivsena in the 1980s.

    He married to Mrs Lata Eknath Shinde. The couple has a son named Shrikant Shinde. His net worth is reportedly Rs 20.05 lakhs. His son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, is a Kalyan Member of Parliament.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra political turmoil Sena minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 11 MLAs

    Maha Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde holed up with 12 MLAs at Surat hotel

    International Yoga Day 2022 No entry fee at Taj Mahal Agra Fort other monuments today gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, other monuments today

    International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here - adt

    International Yoga Day 2022: 75 Union Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical sites; Know details here

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Experience this unique mountain biking race; details here

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence snt

    Agnipath scheme protests: Ramdev appeals to youth to not resort to violence

    Recent Stories

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons-ayh

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

    Maharashtra political turmoil Sena minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 11 MLAs

    Maha Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde holed up with 12 MLAs at Surat hotel

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE Class 12th results today; Know how to check, grading system & more

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Manchester United star Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain-ayh

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Man United star's Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon