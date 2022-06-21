Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister posing a threat to Maharashtra government?

Shinde was chosen Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly in 2014 following the Shiv Sena split with the BJP. He was named cabinet minister for Urban Development and Public Works when the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration was created.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, along with 10-12 MLAs, has gone 'out of reach' since Monday's legislative council elections, fueling speculation of a party mutiny. The news comes amid claims of cross-voting by several Shiv Sena legislators.

The BJP received five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party each received two. For the 10 MLC seats, the BJP fielded five candidates and MVA fielded six. Despite being outnumbered, the BJP won strongly in the election.

Shinde was chosen Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly in 2014 following the Shiv Sena split with the BJP. He was named cabinet minister for Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) when the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration was created .

Also Read | Maha Political Turmoil: Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebels with 12 MLAs

Shinde is a notable Sena leader in Thane who has contributed significantly to the organization's growth in the region.

After moving to Thane, he attended Mangala High School and Junior College, Thane, and subsequently began his early career as a small labourer. He had to abandon his studies in order to provide for his family. However, after becoming a minister in the BJP-Shivsena cabinet in 2014, he continued his studies and has now graduated from Yashvantrao Chavan Open University in Maharashtra via internet education. He received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree with honours, earning a 77.25 percentile. Marathi and Politics were his last year topics. While working odd jobs in his early career, he was influenced by Shivsena supremo Bal Thackeray and Shivsena's Thane District Chief Anand Dighe and joined Shivsena in the 1980s.

He married to Mrs Lata Eknath Shinde. The couple has a son named Shrikant Shinde. His net worth is reportedly Rs 20.05 lakhs. His son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, is a Kalyan Member of Parliament.