Outsourced workers in Shimla protested against the government's delay in implementing a promised Rs 25 daily wage hike, while also demanding timely salary payments and faster processing of trade union registration applications.

Shimla Workers Protest Demanding Immediate Wage Hike Implementation

Workers employed under outsourced services in various government departments and institutions across Himachal Pradesh staged a protest in Shimla on Thursday, demanding the immediate implementation of the Rs 25 daily hike in minimum wages announced by the state government in its March budget.

The protesters, led by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), also demanded timely payment of salaries to outsourced workers and alleged delays in the registration of trade unions, accusing labour authorities of favouring industrial establishments.

Speaking to ANI, Vijender Mehra, CITU Himachal Pradesh state president, said the government had announced a Rs.25 increase in daily minimum wages for workers across different categories in March, with the revised wages supposed to be effective from April 1. However, the notification implementing the hike had not been issued despite eight to nine months having passed.

“Despite the announcement in March that minimum wages would be increased by Rs.25 per day from April 1, the government has not issued the notification even after eight to nine months. Workers were supposed to receive an additional Rs.750 per month, but the increase has still not been implemented,” Mehra said.

He alleged that the government was citing financial constraints and the implementation of labour codes as reasons for delaying the wage revision, while spending substantial amounts on politicians, board chairpersons and influential officials.

Mehra also criticised the government over the delayed implementation of the Rs.1,000 monthly honorarium hike announced for Anganwadi workers and helpers. He alleged that although the increase was due from April, it was implemented only from November, depriving workers of seven months’ arrears.

He further alleged that trade union registration applications were being deliberately delayed for years, particularly in industrial areas such as Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh, despite the prescribed registration process. “Workers’ union registration files are kept pending for three, four and even five years. Objections are repeatedly raised even after unions address the deficiencies pointed out by the registrar. This is a systematic process of harassment and alleged collusion with industrialists, which prevents workers from organising themselves,” he alleged.

Mehra said thousands of workers in factories, government departments, private establishments, semi-government institutions and public sector undertakings were affected by the delay in implementing the minimum wage revision. He said the protesters had submitted a memorandum to the Labour Commissioner and sought discussions on the pending demands, warning that they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to act.

Nisha, an outsourced contractual worker at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, said outsourced employees were facing financial difficulties due to the delay in implementing the wage hike as well as irregular salary payments. “We are outsourced contractual workers in Himachal Pradesh, and the government had announced a Rs.25 daily increase in minimum wages in April, but the notification has still not been issued. This is a cruel joke with workers. We want to know whether the pension increases announced for ministers and the Chief Minister have also been delayed, or why workers are being treated this way,” Nisha said.

She alleged that outsourced workers were not receiving their salaries on time, with payments often delayed beyond the seventh of the month and sometimes until the 10th, 12th or even 15th. "Workers are facing a lot of difficulties because salaries are not paid on time. We have gathered here to raise our demands before the Labour Commissioner. If our demands are not addressed, we will continue our protest until the notification implementing the minimum wage increase is issued," she said.

The protesters demanded immediate notification of the minimum wage revision, timely payment of salaries and an end to delays in trade union registration.