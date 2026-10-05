Shimla Police have dismantled two major inter-state narcotics networks, arresting key suppliers from Chandigarh and Mohali. This success is attributed to a new strategy focusing on backward linkages to target the main suppliers outside the state.

Shimla Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and dismantled two major inter-state narcotics networks, arresting key suppliers from Chandigarh and Mohali in separate cases, Additional SP (Shimla City) Mehar Panwar said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Panwar said the police had shifted its strategy towards developing backward linkages in narcotics cases to identify and arrest the main suppliers operating from outside the state. “Shimla Police is now focusing on reaching the inter-state supply networks and ensuring the arrest of the main suppliers. This helps us dismantle these networks more effectively,” Panwar said.

Details of the Two Major Busts

Case 1: The Chandigarh Connection

In the first case, registered at Baluganj Police Station, a 26-year-old Kshitij Verma, a resident of Kullu district, was allegedly found in possession of around six grams of chitta (heroin) during checking in the area on September 27, 2026. During the investigation, police developed backward linkages and found that Verma had allegedly procured the contraband from a person identified as Rahul alias Rohit, a resident of Mani Majra, Chandigarh.

Police said analysis of the mobile phone seized from the accused revealed WhatsApp chats related to the purchase and sale of the contraband between the two accused. Call Detail Records (CDR) and IP-related data were also analysed, which corroborated their contact and meeting in Mani Majra, where the exchange of the drug allegedly took place.

Based on the digital and technical evidence and other facts gathered during the investigation, Baluganj Police constituted a special team and sent it to Chandigarh. Rahul alias Rohit, a resident of Mani Majra, Chandigarh, was subsequently arrested on October 4, 2026, in connection with the case.

Case 2: The Mohali Connection

In the second case, police arrested another alleged supplier in connection with a case registered after the recovery of around seven grams of chitta (heroin) from a 30-year-old man identified as Amit, a resident of Chirgaon, during checking in the Bariara area on September 27, 2026.

During the subsequent investigation, police developed leads to identify the source of the narcotics and the persons involved in the supply chain. “During the investigation, it came to light that the recovered chitta had allegedly been procured from a person named Virender in Balongi, Mohali. Further investigation and analysis of the information obtained from the mobile phone led police to Sandeep, son of Virender, a 41-year-old resident of the Rohru area,” Panwar said.

Acting on these leads, a police team traced Sandeep to Balongi, Mohali, and arrested him in accordance with the law on September 30, 2026. Further investigation in the case is underway.

New Strategy's Success in Numbers

Panwar said the changed strategy of Shimla Police had resulted in a significant increase in the identification and arrest of key suppliers operating from outside Himachal Pradesh. “Under this strategy, 80 main suppliers operating from outside the state have been arrested so far this year, and 61 major inter-state drug networks have been dismantled,” he said.

Comparing the figures with previous years, Panwar said that in 2025, police had traced eight suppliers and dismantled four networks, while in 2024, 14 suppliers were arrested and action was taken against three major networks.

He said Shimla Police would continue to strengthen its efforts to trace the supply chain, reach the main suppliers and dismantle inter-state narcotics networks. “Going forward, Shimla Police will continue to work with the same resolve to reach more suppliers and dismantle more inter-state drug networks,” Panwar said. (ANI)