Shimla Police's 2026 crackdown on drugs leads to dismantling interstate networks. Police arrested key suppliers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh after tracking backward linkages from heroin seizures, marking a significant increase in enforcement success.

The Shimla District Police has intensified its comprehensive crackdown against drug traffickers, successfully dismantling several interstate narcotics supply networks under the NDPS Act during 2026. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla, said that sustained investigations, digital evidence analysis, and backward linkage tracking had enabled the police to reach major suppliers operating from different states.

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Major Heroin Bust in Boileauganj

In one major case registered at Boileauganj Police Station under an FIR of March 20, 2026, police had recovered 93.970 grams of heroin (chitta) from five accused persons belonging to Haryana. The arrested accused were identified as Anjeet (34) from Sonipat, Irfan (38) from Jhajjar, Ravikant (30) from Sonipat, Mukesh (47) from Jhajjar, and Narendra (38) from Sonipat. Following detailed interrogation and analysis of digital evidence, investigators discovered that the heroin consignment had been sourced from Gurmeet alias Billa, a resident of Faridkot, Punjab, who was allegedly operating through virtual numbers to remain in contact with the accused.

During the ongoing investigation, a police team from Baluganj Police Station arrested the main supplier, Gurmeet Singh (27), a resident of Mehmuana village in Faridkot district of Punjab, from Ludhiana on May 13, 2026. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Theog Police Uncover Second Network

In another significant operation, the Theog Police Station had registered FIR No. 48/2026 under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act on April 12, 2026, after recovering 8.34 grams of heroin from accused Kuldeep Verma alias Ashu, a resident of Naleha in Theog subdivision.

Police said that during further investigation, extensive questioning, scrutiny of bank transactions, and analysis of digital evidence led to the identification of the supplier as Shiv Shankar. Acting on the findings, a police team from Theog Police Station arrested Shiv Shankar, son of Karn Pal Singh and a resident of Bilari in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, from Chandigarh on May 13, 2026.

Record Arrests and Networks Dismantled in 2026

According to the additional SP Abhishek of Shimla District Police, significant improvements have been made in the quality of investigations under the NDPS Act, resulting in major successes against organised narcotics networks during 2026.

Police officials stated that 35 accused persons have been arrested this year through backward linkage investigations, the highest figure recorded so far. In comparison, only seven such arrests were made in 2024 and ten in 2025. Similarly, Shimla Police claimed to have dismantled 26 drug trafficking networks operating across different states during 2026, compared to seven networks in 2024 and ten in 2025.

The police said that effective action has been taken against interstate supply chains operating from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.

"Shimla Police has significantly strengthened the quality of investigation in NDPS cases. Our focus is not limited to small peddlers anymore; we are identifying and arresting the main suppliers by tracing backward linkages and analysing digital evidence. During 2026, we successfully dismantled several interstate drug trafficking networks, which has weakened the supply chain of narcotics. The campaign against drugs will continue with full intensity," said the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla District Police, while addressing the media.