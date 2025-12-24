A senior resident doctor at IGMC, Shimla, has been terminated after a scuffle with a patient. The action against Dr Raghav Nirula was taken by the DMER based on inquiry reports which found his conduct amounted to misconduct and misbehaviour.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Himachal Pradesh, has terminated the services of a senior resident doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, following an inquiry into a scuffle between the doctor and a patient in the pulmonary ward earlier this week.

Details of the Inquiry and Termination

According to an order issued by the Director, Medical Education and Research on December 24, the action was taken on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the Disciplinary Inquiry Committee of IGMC and a subsequent fact-finding inquiry ordered by the state government.

The incident involved Dr Raghav Nirula, Senior Resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, and a 36-year-old male patient identified as Arjun. The hospital's disciplinary committee, in its initial findings, reported that a scuffle had taken place between the two and recommended that the doctor be sent on leave pending further investigation. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged by the patient's attendants, which is currently under police investigation.

Based on the preliminary report and a video clip of the incident that surfaced on social media, Dr Nirula was placed under suspension from his senior residency on December 22, under Clause 9 of the Resident Doctor Policy, 2025, with immediate effect and until further orders.

State-Level Investigation and Final Order

Subsequently, the state government constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee vide Order No. 118911 dated December 23, directing it to examine all aspects of the matter and submit a fact-finding report within 72 hours.

The committee submitted its report to the Director through the Principal, IGMC Shimla, on December 24. After examining the inquiry report, the competent authority concluded that both the patient and the doctor were responsible for the incident. The conduct of Dr Nirula was held to amount to "misconduct, misbehaviour, acts of commission and conduct unbecoming of a public servant," in violation of the Resident Doctor Policy, 2025.

"On the basis of the facts brought on record and the findings of the Inquiry Committee, the competent authority is of the considered view that the acts committed by Dr Raghav Nirula constitute misconduct and violation of the Resident Doctor Policy, 2025. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 9 of the said policy, the services of Dr Raghav Nirula, Senior Resident, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, IGMC Shimla, are hereby terminated with immediate effect," reads the order.

Copies of the termination order have been forwarded to the Secretary (Health), Government of Himachal Pradesh; the Director of Health Services; the Principal, IGMC Shimla; and the Medical Superintendent, IGMC Hospital, Shimla, for information and necessary action. (ANI)