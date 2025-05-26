The Shillong Teer lottery, held at the Shillong Polo Stadium, is a unique archery-based game offering monetary rewards. Played three times daily (Morning, Afternoon, and Night).

The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique daily game held at the Shillong Polo Stadium, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). In contrast to conventional lotteries, this archery-based game gives players the opportunity to win alluring monetary rewards while simultaneously acting as a platform to spread awareness of archery throughout Meghalaya.

In addition to Shillong Teer, several other popular variants are played throughout the state, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Night Teer.

Shillong Teer is played three times a day: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results being announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm respectively.

Shillong Morning Teer 1st round winning number: 76

Shillong Morning Teer 2nd round winning number: To be announced

Juwai Morning Teer 1st Round Winning Number: 45

Juwai Morning Teer 2nd Round Winning Number: To be announced

How is this lottery played?

There are two short rounds in Shillong Teer, each lasting two minutes.

Archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second.

Gamers predict how many arrows will strike the target after choosing a number between 0 and 99. The accuracy of their forecasts determines the winners.

Tickets in denominations of Re 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 are offered for sale at authorized counters.

The reward amount relies on both the accuracy of the prediction and the value of the ticket.

Only Meghalaya offers both a digital lottery and a non-traditional lottery format out of the 13 Indian states with a government-run lottery program. For instance, Shillong Teer completely eliminates the conventional fortunate draw method. Rather, archery determines the outcome in it.

Shillong teer results: What are the prizes?

You can earn Rs. 80 if you make the right guess in the first round. The reward in the second round is Rs. 60. A participant can stake their claim on a Rs. 4,000 reward if they correctly anticipate both numbers.