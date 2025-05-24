The Shillong Teer Lottery, also known as "Thoh Tim," blends traditional archery with betting. Players predict the number of arrows shot to win, with results announced three times a day for various Teer games.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which means "guess the number," this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants Correctly predicting the number of arrows shot in a day determines the winners of the Shillong Teer Lottery Game.

Shillong Teer is played three times a day: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results being announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm respectively.

Check the complete list of winning numbers for May 24, including results for Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Khanapara Teer, and Night Teer.

Shillong Morning Teer

Juwai Morning Teer

Juwai Teer Result

Morning Teer Result

Shillong Teer Result

How to play Shillong Teer Lottery?

There are two rounds in the Shillong Teer lottery, and each lasts two minutes.

Archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second.

In order to place their wagers, players must forecast how many arrows will strike the target in each round.

The precision of their predictions determines the winners.

Authorized vendors are selling tickets in the following denominations: Re 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50.

The cost of the ticket and the accuracy of the prediction determine the reward amount.

Other well-known lottery games centered on archery are held in Meghalaya in addition to the Shillong Teer lotto. Visit the official websites of meghalayateer.com and the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) to view the results for these and other draws.