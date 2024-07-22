Goa to Shillong: 7 best places to visit in India during monsoons

Lifestyle
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is renowned for its tea plantations, misty hills, and scenic beauty. Monsoon enhances its charm with cascading waterfalls and lush greenery.
The monsoon adds a new dimension to its beauty with overflowing rivers and majestic waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.
Lonavala, a popular getaway near Mumbai and Pune, comes alive during the monsoon. The region's hills, waterfalls, and lakes make it a perfect spot for a rainy retreat.
The city's lakes, including Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar, brim with water, and the Aravalli Hills turn green, offering a refreshing contrast to its usual dry landscape.
The region's living root bridges, verdant valleys, and stunning waterfalls like Nohkalikai and Seven Sisters are a sight to behold during the rains.
The city's waterfalls, such as Elephant Falls and Spread Eagle Falls, and lush green surroundings make it a perfect monsoon destination.
The lush green countryside, flowing rivers, and fewer crowds make it a perfect time for a peaceful and rejuvenating vacation.