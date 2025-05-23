The Shillong Teer lottery results for the morning round of May 23, 2025, have been released. Juwai and Shillong Teer morning results are available, while the remaining draws are expected later in the day.

The Meghalaya State Lottery has announced the results of the Shillong Teer for May 23, 2025. The traditional archery-based lottery, unique to the region, released its morning round winning numbers, while the rest are expected to be declared later in the day.

Shillong Teer Results – Morning Draw (23.05.2025)

Shillong Morning Teer

1st Round: 61

2nd Round: 00

Juwai Morning Teer

1st Round: 73

2nd Round: 75

The results for Juwai Teer, Shillong Teer (main draw), Shillong Night Teer, and Khanapara Teer are awaited and will be updated once announced.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game played six days a week from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya. The game, regulated by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, is held at the Shillong Polo Ground, where skilled archers from local clubs affiliated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI) compete.

Participants place bets on numbers between 00 and 99, attempting to guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in two consecutive rounds.

Prize details:

Correct 1st round prediction: ₹80 for every Re 1 bet

Correct 2nd round prediction: Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet

Correct prediction of both rounds: Up to Rs 4,000

How to participate:

Over 5,000 authorised agents across Meghalaya sell tickets for Shillong Teer starting at 10:30 AM daily. The main draws are conducted in the afternoon, typically at 3:45 PM and 4:45 PM, while night draws are held later in the evening.