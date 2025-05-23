Check results on official websites (nagalandlotterysambad.com, www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com). Claim forms are available online. Winnings over Rs 10,000 require submission at the Kolkata office with ID and ticket copy.

Lottery draws continue to be a daily thrill for thousands across India, offering players a chance at big winnings with even the smallest ticket. Among the most awaited state-run draws is the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, which announces results three times a day. Here's your latest update for May 23, 2025, along with prize details and a step-by-step guide to check and claim winnings.

Live Updates: Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results

Players can now check the live winning numbers for the Dear Morning (1 PM), Dear Evening (6 PM), and Dear Night (8 PM) draws. The results for these popular lottery schemes—also run in Sikkim and West Bengal—are updated in real time on official websites.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today:

Nagaland Lottery 1PM Result:

Nagaland Lottery 6PM Result:

Nagaland Lottery 8PM Result:

Prize breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

How to check Nagaland Lottery Result Live

To view the results:

Visit nagalandlotterysambad.com, www.nagalandlotteries.com, or www.lotterysambad.com.

Click on the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Find the draw title "Dear Dwarka" with the correct date.

Click on the "Today Result View" link.

Match your ticket number with the winning list.

How to claim your Nagaland Lottery winnings

For those lucky enough to win, here's how to claim your prize: