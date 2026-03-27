Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi led a protest in Lucknow against Saudi Arabia for demolishing graves. Amid escalating West Asia tensions, Iran's IRGC warned civilians to avoid US bases and announced missile strikes on US and Israeli targets.

A protest, led by Shia cleric Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, was staged after Friday prayers at the Asifi Masjid in Lucknow as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. "In Saudi Arabia, in our holy places, there are graves. Over there, a hundred years ago, the Saudi government completely demolished the graves and tombs, saying they were against Islam. We have been taking precautions for a hundred years to rebuild the graves and shrines. Those who have killed the most Shias and Sufis are agents of Saudi Arabia," he told ANI.

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On the issue of Indian ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the regional conflict, Naqvi said, "This is a victory for the people here. Similarly, the public is helping them right now, and many Hindu brothers are helping."

The protest in Lucknow echoes earlier demonstrations held at Bara Imambara, where Naqvi criticised the United States and called for stronger condemnation of its actions over the ongoing conflict.

Iran's IRGC Issues Warning in West Asia

Iran's IRGC has issued a fresh warning to citizens in neighbouring West Asian countries. In a message posted by Press TV, the IRGC said, "To people in West Asia. The cowardly American-Zionist forces, who lack the courage and ability to defend their own military bases, are trying to use innocent civilians as human shields out of fear of the fighters of Islam.

"Since it is our duty to eliminate the US and Israeli forces, who recklessly kill Iranian civilians and target prominent figures, wherever we find them, we advise you to immediately leave areas where US forces are stationed to avoid harm," the statement further said.

Operation True Promise 4 Launched

On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones. (ANI)